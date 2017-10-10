Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess missed practice on Tuesday after a physical game on Sunday at Detroit.
Football

Panthers injury updates: 3 definitely out vs. Eagles, but good news elsewhere

By Brendan Marks

October 10, 2017 04:38 PM

It’s tougher on a short week, like the one facing the Carolina Panthers, to truly assess where injured players stand.

Players normally spend the first few days after a Sunday game letting their bodies recover, but when a team has a Thursday game, like Carolina does this week against Philadelphia, that isn’t possible.

As a result, the Panthers practiced Tuesday when they normally would not – or at least some of them did.

Along with Ryan Kalil, Kurt Coleman, and Demetrious Cox, who all missed last week’s victory over Detroit, several other notable Panthers did not practice Tuesday, including starting receiver Devin Funchess and both starting cornerbacks, James Bradberry and Daryl Worley.

Worley and Bradberry rode exercise bikes during drills, while Funchess was not at practice at all. But coach Ron Rivera said he still expects all three to be good for Thursday.

“Cox, Coleman, and Ryan Kalil – those three probably aren’t going to play,” Rivera said. “Funchess should be fine, and he’s pretty sore, had a physical game ... cornerbacks as well.”

Kalil (neck) hasn’t played since Week 1. Coleman (knee) and Cox (ankle) did not finish Carolina’s Week 4 victory over New England.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

