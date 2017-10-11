Fantasy football rankings: Some surprises, perhaps, in quarterback ratings for Week 6

Quarterback
1 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Detroit
2 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Philadelphia
3 DeShaun Watson, Houston vs. Cleveland … After an amazing 10 touchdowns in two games ,Watson is a near must-start.
4 Tom Brady, New England at N.Y. Jets … You are almost always firing up Tom Brady, though in eight games over the past four years against the Jets he averages just 243 passing yards and 1.6 TDs per game.
5 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. San Francisco
6 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Minnesota
7 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at New Orleans … Stafford has faced the Saints in each of the past three seasons, having multiple passing touchdowns in each of those games.
8 Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay … Palmer leads all quarterbacks with 227 attempts – a staggering 45.4 per game while Tampa Bay has allowed no fewer than 288 passing yards to each of the four quarterbacks it has faced this season.
9 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Miami
10 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh … It’s hard to believe but Alex Smith is the No. 2 quarterback in fantasy. He’s worth a start in Week 6 as well, playing in front of the home fans in Arrowhead, though Pittsburgh allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
11 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Carolina
12 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Arizona … At Arizona doesn’t sound like a great play, but Winston has topped 300 yards passing in three straight games and Arizona allowed Carson Wentz to top 300 yards last week with four touchdowns.
13 Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers at Oakland … Rivers has averaged 294.5 passing yards and 2.5 touchdowns in his past four games against Oakland.
14 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Tennessee
15 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
16 Case Keenum, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
17 Trevor Siemian, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants
18 Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets vs. New England
19 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Kansas City … Roethlisberger drops in the Week 6 rankings playing on the road where he struggles, at Arrowhead and he comes off a five-interception performance.
20 Jared Goff, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville … Goff has had his moments but who wants a piece of the Jacksonville defense – Jacksonville allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
21 Jay Cutler, Miami at Atlanta
22 Kevin Hogan, Cleveland at Houston
23 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Baltimore
24 Brian Hoyer, San Francisco at Washington
25 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Chicago
26 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams … Jacksonville had the formula last week to beat Pittsburgh – 37 rushing attempts while Bortles had just 95 passing yards.
27 EJ Manuel, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
28 Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants at Denver … Especially this week at Denver but in general, Manning will take a massive hit after the injury to Odell Beckham Jr.
Running Back
1 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
2 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams … Fournette has been money in the bank, now with six touchdowns and having scored in every game this season. This week, he gets the Rams who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
3 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Miami
4 Melvin Gordon, L.A. Chargers at Oakland
5 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Kansas City
6 Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville
7 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Detroit … Kamara was sky-high in the rankings this week anyway, but trading Adrian Peterson to Arizona only cements in the team’s intention to feature Kamara more.
8 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Philadelphia
9 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Detroit
10 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Cleveland
11 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Miami
12 Elijah McGuire, N.Y. Jets vs. New England … McGuire looks to have a prominent role this week with both Matt Forte and Bilal Powell probably out this week. McGuire has played well in limited touches with a 5.2 yards-per-carry average, while New England allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
13 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
14 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Chicago
15 C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants
16 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. San Francisco
17 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
18 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at New Orleans
19 Jay Ajayi, Miami at Atlanta
20 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at Arizona … Martin fared well in his first game of the 2017 season with 82 yards on 14 touches though Arizona allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
21 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. Green Bay … McKinnon gets a healthy boost in this week’s rankings coming off a 146-yard effort last week.
22 Mike Gillislee, New England at N.Y. Jets
23 Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland at Houston
24 Andre Ellington, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay
25 James White, New England at N.Y. Jets
26 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Washington … Hyde slips some in the rankings as the 49ers have hinted that he and Matt Breida could share carries more evenly going forward.
27 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Baltimore
28 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Tennessee
29 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Minnesota
30 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Baltimore
31 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Philadelphia … Philadelphia allows just 62.8 yards per game on the ground, second-fewest in the league.
32 Theo Riddick, Detroit at New Orleans
33 Robert Kelley, Washington vs. San Francisco
34 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
35 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Chicago
36 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Houston
37 Adrian Peterson, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay … You have to think Peterson will get plugged in fairly quickly after being traded to the Cardinals, though does he have much left in the tank and can the Cardinals’ offensive line open up holes remain key questions.
38 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
39 Dion Lewis, New England at N.Y. Jets
40 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Tennessee
41 Wayne Gallman, N.Y. Giants at Denver
42 Shane Vereen, N.Y. Giants at Denver
43 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
44 D’onta Foreman, Houston vs. Cleveland
45 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia at Carolina
46 Jamaal Charles, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants
47 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Washington
48 Chris Ivory, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams
49 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay at Minnesota … Montgomery (ribs) will need to be monitored.
50 Orleans Darkwa, N.Y. Giants at Denver
Wide Receivers
1 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Miami
2 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Detroit
3 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Cleveland
4 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Kansas City
5 Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina vs. Philadelphia … Philadelphia allows the most second-fantasy points to opposing wide receivers per game, including 206.6 receiving yards to opposing wide receiving per game.
6 Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers at Oakland … Allen has been very consistent with at least nine targets in every game this season (one of only two players to be able to make that claim).
7 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
8 Golden Tate, Detroit at New Orleans
9 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Tennessee
10 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay … Tampa allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers per game.
11 Brandin Cooks, New England at N.Y. Jets
12 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Arizona … Evans won’t slide too far though drawing Patrick Peterson this week has him dropping some in this week’s rankings.
13 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Philadelphia … Funchess (knee) will need to be monitored but he is expected to play.
14 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
15 Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
16 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Washington … Garcon makes his return to Washington after having played there the previous five seasons and would seem due for a touchdown (Garcon has 44 targets on the season without a touchdown, the highest total in the league without a score).
17 Jarvis Landry, Miami at Atlanta
18 Chris Hogan, New England at N.Y. Jets
19 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Minnesota
20 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Minnesota … Nelson gets lowered in the Week 6 rankings having to likely go against star defensive back Xavier Rhodes, plus he’s dealing with a slight hamstring strain.
21 Terrelle Pryor, Washington vs. San Francisco
22 Marvin Jones, Detroit at New Orleans
23 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Cleveland … Fuller is on fire with four touchdowns in two games since returning from a broken collarbone. Ride the hot hand.
24 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Minnesota
25 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
26 Danny Amendola, New England at N.Y. Jets
27 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at Carolina
28 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants
29 DeVante Parker, Miami at Atlanta … Parker (ankle) will need to be monitored.
30 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. San Francisco
31 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants
32 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Arizona
33 Jermaine Kearse, N.Y. Jets vs. New England
34 Jaron Brown, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay
35 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at Carolina
36 Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Detroit
37 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore vs. Chicago
38 Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville
39 Ricardo Louis, Cleveland at Houston … Louis looks to be turning into the Browns’ No. 1 receiver – Louis has had 17 targets the past two weeks and he’s had a catch of 21-plus yards in four of five games this season.
40 Tyrell Williams, L.A. Chargers at Oakland
41 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
42 Robby Anderson, N.Y. Jets vs. New England
43 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Green Bay … Diggs (groin) will need to be monitored, but he’s lowered in this week’s rankings due to the injury (and re-injury) concerns.
44 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh at Kansas City
45 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Kansas City … Smith-Schuster is carving out a consistent role in the Steelers’ offense, averaging 10 points per game over the past four weeks.
46 John Brown, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay
47 Sammy Watkins, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville
48 Robert Woods, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville
49 Roger Lewis, N.Y. Giants at Denver … Lewis should play a major role in the offense with Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall out for the year, and Sterling Shepard (ankle) perhaps out as well, albeit in a bad matchup.
50 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. Miami … Gabriel should have a larger role this week with Mohammed Sanu (hamstring) expected to be out.
51 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Tennessee
52 J.J. Nelson, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay
53 Albert Wilson, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh … Wilson’s role (3.2 receptions per game) should grow with Chris Conley (Achilles) out for the year.
54 Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans vs. Detroit
55 Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Chicago
56 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Washington
57 Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams
58 Eric Decker, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
59 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams
60 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. San Francisco
61 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Arizona
62 Kendall Wright, Chicago at Baltimore
63 Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants at Denver … Shepard in theory would be busy but he’s lowered as it looks like he could miss Week 6 or be limited.
64 Travis Benjamin, L.A. Chargers at Oakland
65 Ryan Grant, Washington vs. San Francisco
66 Kenny Stills, Miami at Atlanta
67 Torrey Smith, Philadelphia at Carolina
68 Tavon Austin, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville
69 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. Detroit
70 Justin Hardy, Atlanta vs. Miami
71 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
72 Bruce Ellington, Houston vs. Cleveland
73 Rashard Higgins, Cleveland at Houston
74 Breshad Perriman, Baltimore vs. Chicago
75 Michael Floyd, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Tight End
1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at N.Y. Jets
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Carolina
3 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh … Kelce (concussion) will need to be monitored but it’s possible he’s out this week.
4 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. San Francisco
5 Evan Engram, N.Y. Giants at Denver … After all the injuries to the Giants’ receivers, Engram should be in-store for plenty of targets.
6 Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
7 Ed Dickson, Carolina vs. Philadelphia
8 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, N.Y. Jets vs. New England
9 Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers at Oakland
10 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Arizona
11 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
12 Martellus Bennett, Green Bay at Minnesota
13 George Kittle, San Francisco at Washington … Kittle gets a boost in the rankings off an impressive seven-catch, 83-yard game while Washington allows the most third-fantasy points to opposing tight end per game.
14 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Miami
15 Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Detroit
16 David Njoku, Cleveland at Houston … Njoku is on the streaming tight end radar – Njoku has scored in three of his past four games.
17 Ryan Griffin, Houston vs. Cleveland
18 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Tennessee
19 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
20 Darren Fells, Detroit at New Orleans
21 Zach Miller, Chicago at Baltimore
22 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
23 Ben Watson, Baltimore vs. Chicago
24 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay
25 Tyler Higbee, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville
26 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. San Francisco
27 Antonio Gates, L.A. Chargers at Oakland
28 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Kansas City
29 Demetrius Harris, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh … If Travis Kelce (concussion) can’t go, Harris could be a nice one-week sleeper.
30 Julius Thomas, Miami at Atlanta
Kicker
1 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Chicago
2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at N.Y. Jets
3 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. San Francisco
4 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Detroit
5 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
6 Matt Prater, Detroit at New Orleans
7 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Miami
8 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
9 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Cleveland
10 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants
11 Greg Zuerlein, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville
12 Jason Myers, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams
13 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at Carolina
14 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Philadelphia
15 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
16 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay
17 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Tennessee
18 Nick Novak, L.A. Chargers at Oakland
19 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Minnesota
20 Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
21 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Washington
22 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at Arizona … Murray gets the Bucs’ job after Nick Folk has been placed on Injured Reserve.
23 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Kansas City
24 Chandler Catanzaro, N.Y. Jets vs. New England
25 Cody Parkey, Miami at Atlanta
26 Connor Barth, Chicago at Baltimore
27 Aldrick Rosas, N.Y. Giants at Denver
28 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at Houston
Defense
1 Denver DT, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants
2 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Chicago
3 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams
4 Houston DT, Houston vs. Cleveland
5 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Miami
6 Washington DT, Washington vs. San Francisco
7 New England DT, New England at N.Y. Jets
8 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
9 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Minnesota
10 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Philadelphia
11 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
12 L.A. Rams DT, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville
13 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay
14 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Arizona
15 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Carolina
16 L.A. Chargers DT, L.A. Chargers at Oakland
17 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
18 Chicago DT, Chicago at Baltimore
19 Detroit DT, Detroit at New Orleans
20 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Detroit
21 N.Y. Giants DT, N.Y. Giants at Denver
22 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Washington
23 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Kansas City
24 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers
25 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Houston
26 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Tennessee
27 Miami DT, Miami at Atlanta
28 N.Y. Jets DT, N.Y. Jets vs. New England
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
