After an amazing 10 touchdowns in two games, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is a near must-start in Week 6.
After an amazing 10 touchdowns in two games, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is a near must-start in Week 6. Eric Christian Smith AP
After an amazing 10 touchdowns in two games, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is a near must-start in Week 6. Eric Christian Smith AP

Football

Fantasy football rankings: Some surprises, perhaps, in quarterback ratings for Week 6

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

October 11, 2017 7:52 PM

Quarterback

1 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Detroit

2 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Philadelphia

3 DeShaun Watson, Houston vs. Cleveland … After an amazing 10 touchdowns in two games ,Watson is a near must-start.

4 Tom Brady, New England at N.Y. Jets … You are almost always firing up Tom Brady, though in eight games over the past four years against the Jets he averages just 243 passing yards and 1.6 TDs per game.

5 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. San Francisco

6 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Minnesota

7 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at New Orleans … Stafford has faced the Saints in each of the past three seasons, having multiple passing touchdowns in each of those games.

8 Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay … Palmer leads all quarterbacks with 227 attempts – a staggering 45.4 per game while Tampa Bay has allowed no fewer than 288 passing yards to each of the four quarterbacks it has faced this season.

9 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Miami

10 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh … It’s hard to believe but Alex Smith is the No. 2 quarterback in fantasy. He’s worth a start in Week 6 as well, playing in front of the home fans in Arrowhead, though Pittsburgh allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

11 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Carolina

12 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Arizona … At Arizona doesn’t sound like a great play, but Winston has topped 300 yards passing in three straight games and Arizona allowed Carson Wentz to top 300 yards last week with four touchdowns.

13 Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers at Oakland … Rivers has averaged 294.5 passing yards and 2.5 touchdowns in his past four games against Oakland.

14 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Tennessee

15 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

16 Case Keenum, Minnesota vs. Green Bay

17 Trevor Siemian, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants

18 Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets vs. New England

19 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Kansas City … Roethlisberger drops in the Week 6 rankings playing on the road where he struggles, at Arrowhead and he comes off a five-interception performance.

20 Jared Goff, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville … Goff has had his moments but who wants a piece of the Jacksonville defense – Jacksonville allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

21 Jay Cutler, Miami at Atlanta

22 Kevin Hogan, Cleveland at Houston

23 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Baltimore

24 Brian Hoyer, San Francisco at Washington

25 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Chicago

26 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams … Jacksonville had the formula last week to beat Pittsburgh – 37 rushing attempts while Bortles had just 95 passing yards.

27 EJ Manuel, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

28 Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants at Denver … Especially this week at Denver but in general, Manning will take a massive hit after the injury to Odell Beckham Jr.

Running Back

1 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

2 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams … Fournette has been money in the bank, now with six touchdowns and having scored in every game this season. This week, he gets the Rams who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

3 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Miami

4 Melvin Gordon, L.A. Chargers at Oakland

5 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Kansas City

6 Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

7 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Detroit … Kamara was sky-high in the rankings this week anyway, but trading Adrian Peterson to Arizona only cements in the team’s intention to feature Kamara more.

8 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Philadelphia

9 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Detroit

10 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Cleveland

11 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Miami

12 Elijah McGuire, N.Y. Jets vs. New England … McGuire looks to have a prominent role this week with both Matt Forte and Bilal Powell probably out this week. McGuire has played well in limited touches with a 5.2 yards-per-carry average, while New England allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

13 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

14 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Chicago

15 C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants

16 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. San Francisco

17 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

18 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at New Orleans

19 Jay Ajayi, Miami at Atlanta

20 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at Arizona … Martin fared well in his first game of the 2017 season with 82 yards on 14 touches though Arizona allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.

21 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. Green Bay … McKinnon gets a healthy boost in this week’s rankings coming off a 146-yard effort last week.

22 Mike Gillislee, New England at N.Y. Jets

23 Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland at Houston

24 Andre Ellington, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay

25 James White, New England at N.Y. Jets

26 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Washington … Hyde slips some in the rankings as the 49ers have hinted that he and Matt Breida could share carries more evenly going forward.

27 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Baltimore

28 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Tennessee

29 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Minnesota

30 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Baltimore

31 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Philadelphia … Philadelphia allows just 62.8 yards per game on the ground, second-fewest in the league.

32 Theo Riddick, Detroit at New Orleans

33 Robert Kelley, Washington vs. San Francisco

34 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

35 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Chicago

36 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Houston

37 Adrian Peterson, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay … You have to think Peterson will get plugged in fairly quickly after being traded to the Cardinals, though does he have much left in the tank and can the Cardinals’ offensive line open up holes remain key questions.

38 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. Green Bay

39 Dion Lewis, New England at N.Y. Jets

40 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Tennessee

41 Wayne Gallman, N.Y. Giants at Denver

42 Shane Vereen, N.Y. Giants at Denver

43 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

44 D’onta Foreman, Houston vs. Cleveland

45 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia at Carolina

46 Jamaal Charles, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants

47 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Washington

48 Chris Ivory, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams

49 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay at Minnesota … Montgomery (ribs) will need to be monitored.

50 Orleans Darkwa, N.Y. Giants at Denver

Wide Receivers

1 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Miami

2 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Detroit

3 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Cleveland

4 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Kansas City

5 Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina vs. Philadelphia … Philadelphia allows the most second-fantasy points to opposing wide receivers per game, including 206.6 receiving yards to opposing wide receiving per game.

6 Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers at Oakland … Allen has been very consistent with at least nine targets in every game this season (one of only two players to be able to make that claim).

7 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

8 Golden Tate, Detroit at New Orleans

9 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Tennessee

10 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay … Tampa allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers per game.

11 Brandin Cooks, New England at N.Y. Jets

12 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Arizona … Evans won’t slide too far though drawing Patrick Peterson this week has him dropping some in this week’s rankings.

13 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Philadelphia … Funchess (knee) will need to be monitored but he is expected to play.

14 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Green Bay

15 Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

16 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Washington … Garcon makes his return to Washington after having played there the previous five seasons and would seem due for a touchdown (Garcon has 44 targets on the season without a touchdown, the highest total in the league without a score).

17 Jarvis Landry, Miami at Atlanta

18 Chris Hogan, New England at N.Y. Jets

19 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Minnesota

20 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Minnesota … Nelson gets lowered in the Week 6 rankings having to likely go against star defensive back Xavier Rhodes, plus he’s dealing with a slight hamstring strain.

21 Terrelle Pryor, Washington vs. San Francisco

22 Marvin Jones, Detroit at New Orleans

23 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Cleveland … Fuller is on fire with four touchdowns in two games since returning from a broken collarbone. Ride the hot hand.

24 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Minnesota

25 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

26 Danny Amendola, New England at N.Y. Jets

27 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at Carolina

28 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants

29 DeVante Parker, Miami at Atlanta … Parker (ankle) will need to be monitored.

30 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. San Francisco

31 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants

32 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Arizona

33 Jermaine Kearse, N.Y. Jets vs. New England

34 Jaron Brown, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay

35 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at Carolina

36 Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Detroit

37 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore vs. Chicago

38 Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

39 Ricardo Louis, Cleveland at Houston … Louis looks to be turning into the Browns’ No. 1 receiver – Louis has had 17 targets the past two weeks and he’s had a catch of 21-plus yards in four of five games this season.

40 Tyrell Williams, L.A. Chargers at Oakland

41 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

42 Robby Anderson, N.Y. Jets vs. New England

43 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Green Bay … Diggs (groin) will need to be monitored, but he’s lowered in this week’s rankings due to the injury (and re-injury) concerns.

44 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh at Kansas City

45 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Kansas City … Smith-Schuster is carving out a consistent role in the Steelers’ offense, averaging 10 points per game over the past four weeks.

46 John Brown, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay

47 Sammy Watkins, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

48 Robert Woods, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

49 Roger Lewis, N.Y. Giants at Denver … Lewis should play a major role in the offense with Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall out for the year, and Sterling Shepard (ankle) perhaps out as well, albeit in a bad matchup.

50 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. Miami … Gabriel should have a larger role this week with Mohammed Sanu (hamstring) expected to be out.

51 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Tennessee

52 J.J. Nelson, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay

53 Albert Wilson, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh … Wilson’s role (3.2 receptions per game) should grow with Chris Conley (Achilles) out for the year.

54 Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans vs. Detroit

55 Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Chicago

56 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Washington

57 Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams

58 Eric Decker, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

59 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams

60 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. San Francisco

61 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Arizona

62 Kendall Wright, Chicago at Baltimore

63 Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants at Denver … Shepard in theory would be busy but he’s lowered as it looks like he could miss Week 6 or be limited.

64 Travis Benjamin, L.A. Chargers at Oakland

65 Ryan Grant, Washington vs. San Francisco

66 Kenny Stills, Miami at Atlanta

67 Torrey Smith, Philadelphia at Carolina

68 Tavon Austin, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

69 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. Detroit

70 Justin Hardy, Atlanta vs. Miami

71 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

72 Bruce Ellington, Houston vs. Cleveland

73 Rashard Higgins, Cleveland at Houston

74 Breshad Perriman, Baltimore vs. Chicago

75 Michael Floyd, Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Tight End

1 Rob Gronkowski, New England at N.Y. Jets

2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Carolina

3 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh … Kelce (concussion) will need to be monitored but it’s possible he’s out this week.

4 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. San Francisco

5 Evan Engram, N.Y. Giants at Denver … After all the injuries to the Giants’ receivers, Engram should be in-store for plenty of targets.

6 Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

7 Ed Dickson, Carolina vs. Philadelphia

8 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, N.Y. Jets vs. New England

9 Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers at Oakland

10 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Arizona

11 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Green Bay

12 Martellus Bennett, Green Bay at Minnesota

13 George Kittle, San Francisco at Washington … Kittle gets a boost in the rankings off an impressive seven-catch, 83-yard game while Washington allows the most third-fantasy points to opposing tight end per game.

14 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Miami

15 Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Detroit

16 David Njoku, Cleveland at Houston … Njoku is on the streaming tight end radar – Njoku has scored in three of his past four games.

17 Ryan Griffin, Houston vs. Cleveland

18 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Tennessee

19 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

20 Darren Fells, Detroit at New Orleans

21 Zach Miller, Chicago at Baltimore

22 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

23 Ben Watson, Baltimore vs. Chicago

24 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay

25 Tyler Higbee, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

26 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. San Francisco

27 Antonio Gates, L.A. Chargers at Oakland

28 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Kansas City

29 Demetrius Harris, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh … If Travis Kelce (concussion) can’t go, Harris could be a nice one-week sleeper.

30 Julius Thomas, Miami at Atlanta

Kicker

1 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Chicago

2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at N.Y. Jets

3 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. San Francisco

4 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Detroit

5 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

6 Matt Prater, Detroit at New Orleans

7 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Miami

8 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

9 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Cleveland

10 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants

11 Greg Zuerlein, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

12 Jason Myers, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams

13 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at Carolina

14 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Philadelphia

15 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

16 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay

17 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Tennessee

18 Nick Novak, L.A. Chargers at Oakland

19 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Minnesota

20 Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Green Bay

21 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Washington

22 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at Arizona … Murray gets the Bucs’ job after Nick Folk has been placed on Injured Reserve.

23 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Kansas City

24 Chandler Catanzaro, N.Y. Jets vs. New England

25 Cody Parkey, Miami at Atlanta

26 Connor Barth, Chicago at Baltimore

27 Aldrick Rosas, N.Y. Giants at Denver

28 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland at Houston

Defense

1 Denver DT, Denver vs. N.Y. Giants

2 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Chicago

3 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. L.A. Rams

4 Houston DT, Houston vs. Cleveland

5 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Miami

6 Washington DT, Washington vs. San Francisco

7 New England DT, New England at N.Y. Jets

8 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

9 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Minnesota

10 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Philadelphia

11 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

12 L.A. Rams DT, L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

13 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Tampa Bay

14 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Arizona

15 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Carolina

16 L.A. Chargers DT, L.A. Chargers at Oakland

17 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Green Bay

18 Chicago DT, Chicago at Baltimore

19 Detroit DT, Detroit at New Orleans

20 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Detroit

21 N.Y. Giants DT, N.Y. Giants at Denver

22 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Washington

23 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Kansas City

24 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers

25 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Houston

26 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Tennessee

27 Miami DT, Miami at Atlanta

28 N.Y. Jets DT, N.Y. Jets vs. New England

Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?
Panthers - Texans: Former Clemson stars Ben Boulware, DeShaun Watson meet after game 0:37

Panthers - Texans: Former Clemson stars Ben Boulware, DeShaun Watson meet after game
Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game 1:12

Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game

View More Video