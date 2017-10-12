‘Last year was ... scarier,’ but third Luke Kuechly concussion should give us all pause

More Videos 0:40 Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success Pause 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things.

