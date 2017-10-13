Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Thursday’s game

More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:16

Rental house scam victim tells his story

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Mark Kingston on Scout Day 2:52

Mark Kingston on Scout Day

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

  • Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Thursday’s game

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 12:11 AM

Eagles 28, Panthers 23

Philadelphia

3

7

11

7

28

Carolina

3

7

6

7

23

First Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 50, 6:57.

Car—FG Gano 39, 2:17.

Second Quarter

Car—Newton 16 run (Gano kick), 10:34.

Phi—Ertz 1 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 2:32.

Third Quarter

Phi—Ertz 17 pass from Wentz (Blount run), 13:59.

Car—FG Gano 20, 11:19.

Phi—FG Elliott 48, 8:02.

Car—FG Gano 46, 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

Phi—Agholor 24 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 14:55.

Car—McCaffrey 1 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:04.

A—74,373.

Phi

Car

First downs

15

23

Total Net Yards

310

305

Rushes-yards

27-101

25-80

Passing

209

225

Punt Returns

1-0

3-35

Kickoff Returns

0-0

3-65

Interceptions Ret.

3-8

0-0

Comp-Att-Int

16-30-0

28-52-3

Sacked-Yards Lost

3-13

2-14

Punts

6-50.8

3-45.3

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

1-0

Penalties-Yards

10-126

1-1

Time of Possession

28:04

31:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Blount 14-67, Wentz 6-25, Barner 5-7, Clement 2-2. Carolina, Newton 11-71, Samuel 1-8, McCaffrey 4-8, Whittaker 1-(minus 3), Stewart 8-(minus 4).

PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-30-0-222. Carolina, Newton 28-52-3-239.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Jeffery 4-71, Agholor 4-55, Hollins 2-38, Ertz 2-18, M.Johnson 1-16, Burton 1-9, Barner 1-9, Smith 1-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 10-56, Benjamin 9-99, Dickson 4-36, Funchess 3-36, Shepard 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:16

Rental house scam victim tells his story

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Mark Kingston on Scout Day 2:52

Mark Kingston on Scout Day

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

  • Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video