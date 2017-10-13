More Videos

Football

Police arrest Panthers fan caught on video brutally attacking another fan

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 7:06 PM

CHARLOTTE

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man who assaulted another fan during Thursday night’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Kyle Adam Maraghy, 26, faces a charge of simple assault Friday, according to si.com.

Maraghy has been arrested for assault twice since 2013, reports TMZ.

A video on Instagram showed Maraghy, wearing a Cam Newton jersey, standing up as a woman with him argued with a fan seated behind them. Maraghy then punched the seated man in the face four times.

The punches immediately bloodied the seated fan’s face before others stepped in to stop Maraghy, who left before security arrived.

The seated fan, who Charlotte police said is 62 years old, was treated for his injuries at the stadium and released, according to si.com.

According to the Instagram post, the seated fan was upset that Maraghy and the woman he was with were standing throughout the game.

“Words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd,” according to the Instagram post.

Things escalated from that point, according to the Instagram post. The seated fan reportedly called Maraghy and the woman he was with “jerks.” Maraghy reportedly responded with vulgar insults and a slur about sexual orientation before staring to throw blows.

The Panthers responded with a news release saying they “are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience.” Panthers executive director of risk management Lance Emory said the behavior is “unacceptable and will not be condoned.”

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league’s security department “reviews all such incidents with a club,” according to espn.com.

