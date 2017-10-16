Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop
Football

Titans kicker extends record to 49 straight kicks inside 50

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:44 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee kicker Ryan Succop set an NFL record with his 47th consecutive successful kick inside 50 yards on a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter, and he just keeps adding to his new mark.

Succop came into Monday night's game against Indianapolis tied with Matt Bryant, who connected on 46 straight field goals inside 50 yards between 2013 and 2015 for the Atlanta Falcons.

The kicker capped the Titans' opening drive with his record-breaking field goal. Succop then made a 32-yard field goal late in the first quarter and a 40-yarder with 4:10 left in the second quarter.

Succop's current streak started in 2014, and he topped the franchise record of 24 straight set by Al Del Greco in 1995-1996.

