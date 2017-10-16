The Carolina Panthers waived a reserve safety on Monday to make room for quarterback Garrett Gilbert above, a former Texas and SMU quarterback who’s been with the team since the offseason.
The Carolina Panthers waived a reserve safety on Monday to make room for quarterback Garrett Gilbert above, a former Texas and SMU quarterback who’s been with the team since the offseason. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers have four quarterbacks on their active roster, but for how long?

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 16, 2017 9:59 PM

The Panthers have four quarterbacks on their active roster after signing Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad, but that likely won’t be the case for very long.

Carolina waived reserve safety Dezmen Southward on Monday to make room for Gilbert, the former Texas and SMU quarterback who’s been with the team since the offseason.

The Panthers put Gilbert on the practice squad in September after claiming former University of Miami QB Brad Kaaya off waivers from Detroit. Gilbert’s promotion this week would seem to leave Kaaya as the odd man out.

Gilbert, who completed 29 of 50 passes for 317 yards during the preseason, has spent time on the practice squads of three other teams, including New England’s.

The Gilbert moves leaves the Panthers with two vacancies on their practice squad after defensive lineman Mike Purcell was recently cut.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

