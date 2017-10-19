Panthers’ Luke Kuechly practices on a limited basis. But will he play vs. Bears?

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly continues to progress through the NFL’s concussion protocol, although it still seems unlikely he’ll play this week.
Kuechly wore a helmet and participated in individual drills Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media. When the Panthers’ defense started team drills, Kuechly put a green cover over his jersey and joined the scout team.
Kuechly appears to be in the third stage of the protocol, which allows players to participate in non-contact, football-specific drills.
Kuechly, who was injured last week in a loss to Philadelphia, would next return to full participation in practice before a team physician and independent neurologist would have to clear him to play in a game.
Given the caution the Panthers have shown with Kuechly previously, chances are slim that Kuechly will play Sunday at Chicago.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera has said little about Kuechly’s status other than that he remains in the protocol.
Kuechly missed nine games over the past two seasons as a result of two concussions. He was cleared after three games in each instance, although the Panthers opted to hold Kuechly out of the final three games last season.
