The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

  Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities and glad he can make his grandfather proud. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit Chicago Bears; expect some slop

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 22, 2017 11:00 AM

NFL Week 7 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (4-2) visit the Chicago Bears (2-4) at Soldier Field, where rain could play a significant role in Sunday’s game.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: CBS (WBTV in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



