Instant analysis: How WR issues trickled down, stopped Panthers; Ryan Kalil’s future

More Videos 1:00 Betty Who performs at SC Pride Pause 2:50 The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 0:55 Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 2:48 Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:36 Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena 2:21 Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 1:58 Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Ron Rivera: 'Three plays cost us the game' Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera details the three plays that cost the team the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Panthers lost 17-3. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera details the three plays that cost the team the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Panthers lost 17-3. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera details the three plays that cost the team the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Panthers lost 17-3. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com