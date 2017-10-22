Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, right, catches a pass from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour, left, gives chase during the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Soldier Field.
Football

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 4:22 PM

Bears 17, Panthers 3

Carolina

0

3

0

0

3

Chicago

7

10

0

0

17

First Quarter

Chi—Jackson 75 fumble return (Barth kick), 8:59.

Second Quarter

Chi—Jackson 76 interception return (Barth kick), 12:28.

Car—FG Gano 36, 3:18.

Chi—FG Barth 19, 1:10.

A—61,256.

Car

Chi

First downs

20

5

Total Net Yards

293

153

Rushes-yards

30-108

26-68

Passing

185

85

Punt Returns

3-17

2-12

Kickoff Returns

2-43

0-0

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

2-84

Comp-Att-Int

21-34-2

4-7-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

5-26

4-22

Punts

5-52.6

6-49.3

Fumbles-Lost

1-1

0-0

Penalties-Yards

4-35

5-40

Time of Possession

38:35

21:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 9-50, Stewart 14-48, McCaffrey 7-10. Chicago, Howard 21-65, Trubisky 5-3.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 21-34-2-211. Chicago, Trubisky 4-7-0-107.

RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 7-36, Funchess 4-41, Benjamin 3-65, Dickson 3-18, Shepard 2-20, Samuel 1-20, Manhertz 1-11. Chicago, Miller 2-29, Cohen 1-70, Gentry 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

