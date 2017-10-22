Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin had three catches for 65 yards on Sunday but was frustrated anyway.
Football

Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin frustrated by knee, and performance, after loss to Bears

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 22, 2017 7:53 PM

CHICAGO

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin said he walked out of a practice last week because he was frustrated about another injury to his surgically repaired knee.

But Benjamin made it through Sunday’s loss to Chicago, and looked none the worse for wear.

Benjamin left Wednesday’s practice early on his own, unaccompanied by any member of the training staff. He said Sunday he let his frustrations get the best of him.

“My knee was still kind of a little sore and I was just frustrated with that. It just didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel good,” Benjamin said. “So I was still just kind of frustrated because I had the surgery and I’m still kind of dealing with it, with the same knee.”

Benjamin missed the 2015 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during training camp. He had swelling in his bursa sac after taking a hit on the knee against the Eagles, and was still dealing with soreness last week.

Benjamin was not at the practice field a day after walking out, but returned Friday and said he felt good coming into Sunday’s game.

Benjamin caught three passes for 65 yards against the Bears, including a 37-yarder at the end of the first half. The first-round pick from 2014 passed Mark Carrier (2,547 receiving yards) and moved into fifth place on the Panthers’ all-time list.

But Benjamin was upset about a fourth-quarter catch he didn’t make – a high pass from Cam Newton that skipped off Benjamin’s fingertips on third-and-2.

“I hold myself to a high standard. I’ve got to catch that and convert,” he said. “That’s what I take pride in. ... That was a crucial (situation). We needed it. If I caught that, we probably go down and score.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

