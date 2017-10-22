Gallery: Chicago Bears 17, Carolina Panthers 3

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel is unable to maintain control of a shuffle pass from quarterback Cam Newton during first quarter action against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017. Samuel's inability to maintain control of the ball resulted in Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson recovering the ball and running for a touchdown.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, is pressured in the pocket by Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end coach Pete Hoener, left and tight end Greg Olsen, right, talk along the team's sideline prior to the team's game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on Sunday, October 22, 2017. Olsen was absent the walking boot that has been protecting his broken foot.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, left and linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, look at the architecture of Soldier Field prior to the team's game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017. Olsen was absent the walking boot that has been protecting his broken foot.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson begins sprinting down the sideline for a touchdown after recovering a ball dropped by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel during first quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, is sacked by Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, right, during first quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, is unable to escape the grasp of Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, right, during first quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, right, catches a pass from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour, left, chases during second quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is unable to escaped the grasp of Chicago Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly stands along the team's bench during fourth quarter action against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackles Star Lotulelei, left and Kawann Short, right, sack Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, center, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws an interception to Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan during fourth quarter action as Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd pressures Newton on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bears defensive back Adrian Amos, right, breaks up a pass reception intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is unable to get his hands on a pass from quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action as Chicago Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson applies pressure on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, center, makes the tackle on Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, fights to get away from Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd, right, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton looks toward the video board after being sacked by Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, is sacked by Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, is sacked by Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, rushes out of the pocket as Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd, left, chases during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, tries to escaped the grasp of Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd, right, during third quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, left, rushes for yardage as the Chicago Bears defense attempts to make a tackle during third quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton rushes for yardage and looks to dive as the Chicago Bears defense attempts to make a tackle during third quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, looks back to the middle of the field as Chicago Bears linebacker Christian Jones attempts to make a tackle during third quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner has his right leg examined after being injured during third quarter action against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, is forced to throw off his back foot as defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, left, rushes during third quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart rushes for yardage as Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho, right, looks to make the tackle during third quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox walks around his team prior to action against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil returned to action against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin breaks to the outside following a pass reception as Chicago Bears linebacker Christian Jones, right, looks to make the tackle on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil signals to the offensive line as quarterback Cam Newton walks to the line against the Chicago Bears during first quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard rushes for during first quarter action against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard rushes for during first quarter action against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart fights for yardage as Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho, right, looks to make the tackle during first quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano accepts the congratulations of his teammates after kicking a field goal during second quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. Gano's three-points were the only points the team scored against the Bears losing 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Christian Jones, right, during second quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, left, tries to maintain control of the ball following a reception as Chicago Bears defensive back Adrian Amos, right, looks to make the tackle during second quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Members of the Carolina Panthers offense sit on the team bench dejected during fourth quarter action against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com