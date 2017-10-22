Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler
Football

AP source: Dolphins' Cutler is believed to have cracked rib

AP Sports Writer

October 22, 2017 9:26 PM

MIAMI

A person familiar with the situation says Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is believed to have suffered a cracked rib that will force him to miss at least one start.

The person confirmed the tentative diagnosis to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't commented.

Cutler threw for two touchdowns Sunday against the New York Jets before going to the locker room with a chest injury after being hit by linebacker Jordan Jenkins early in the third quarter. Matt Moore replaced Cutler and rallied Miami to a 31-28 victory.

Moore is expected to make his first start of the season Thursday at Baltimore.

