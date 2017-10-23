When Julius Peppers reaches Hall of Fame, some of his Panthers gear will be waiting

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers will have some of his gear waiting for him at the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he gets there in several years.

The jersey and gloves Peppers wore against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 12, when he became the first player in NFL history with 150 sacks and 10 interceptions, are now in the Hall in Canton, Ohio.

Peppers sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for his 150th sack, becoming just the fifth player in history to reach that milestone. Wentz was the 74th quarterback Peppers has sacked over his 16-year career, that has included two stints with Carolina and stops at Chicago and Green Bay.

With his next sack, Peppers will pass Chris Doleman and move into fourth place on the all-time list.