Panthers’ Greg Olsen can resume practicing next week, testing his injured right foot

The Carolina Panthers will reach the midpoint of the regular season next week – and could have their Pro Bowl tight end back on the practice field.
Greg Olsen says he expects to test his surgically repaired foot on the field next week, when he’s eligible to resume practicing after going on injured reserve with a broken right foot in Week 3.
Olsen, the only tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, is out of the protective boot and has been running on an underwater treadmill. He’s eager to see how his foot responds to football activities.
“I’m doing good. I’m starting to move around,” Olsen said Monday. “Start progressing here and ... hopefully start getting on the field and doing some stuff by next week. And just take that next step. Everything’s going well.”
The earliest Olsen is eligible to play is the Nov. 26 game against the Jets in the Meadowlands. Olsen says it’s too early to say whether he’ll be back in uniform that day.
“We won’t really know a lot until you start really getting out there and moving around and running around and see how it responds,” he said. “So far so good.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments