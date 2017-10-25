More Videos

Kicker Roberto Aguayo talks about being signed by the Carolina Panthers to the practice squad. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Kicker Roberto Aguayo talks about being signed by the Carolina Panthers to the practice squad. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Carolina signs former Tampa Bay kicker Roberto Aguayo to practice squad

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

October 25, 2017 12:03 PM

The Carolina Panthers signed former Tampa Bay and Chicago kicker Roberto Aguayo to its practice squad on Wednesday, as insurance for veteran starter Graham Gano.

Gano has had soreness in his knee, but said Monday that he “feels really good” and has not had to miss playing time.

The Buccaneers now-infamously traded up in the 2016 NFL draft to select Aguayo in the second round after his stellar collegiate career at Florida State.

But Aguayo struggled in his first NFL season, with nine missed field goals and two missed extra points. He was cut by Tampa Bay during training camp this fall, which was televised on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Aguayo then went to Chicago but was released by the Bears before the 2017 season began.

The team’s corresponding move was to release Charlotte wide receiver Austin Duke.

This story will be updated.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

