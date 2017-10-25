Veteran Nugent joins Cowboys with reliable Bailey sidelined

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 file photo, New York Giants kicker Mike Nugent kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass. A week after trying out for the Washington Redskins, Mike Nugent will kick against them Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 with the Dallas Cowboys. Nugent didn't get the job in Washington, so now he'll be trying to fill in for Dan Bailey, the most accurate in NFL history among kickers with at least 100 attempts. Winslow Townson, File AP Photo