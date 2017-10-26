More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 0:57

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

  • Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera talks about schedule of road games

    Panthers head coach looks forward to the second half of season with more home games

Panthers head coach looks forward to the second half of season with more home games David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers head coach looks forward to the second half of season with more home games David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Ron Rivera’s road-tested Panthers team ready for some home cookin’

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 26, 2017 5:06 PM

Fall Sundays in Charlotte have been missing something lately – the Carolina Panthers.

Because of the way the schedule fell, Charlotte’s NFL team has been on the road for four of its five games in October. The lone home date was a Thursday night loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 12.

That means when the Panthers host Atlanta on Nov. 5, it will mark the first Sunday home game in six weeks.

“It’s been a little different,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “I don’t know if you can say it’s the reason why (the team has lost two in a row). But it’s just been different.”

The Panthers are 27-24-1 on the road under Rivera, including a 3-1 mark this season.

Rivera said the fortunate part of the recent road stretch is the Panthers didn’t have any West Coast trips. And the flipside is after Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, they’ll second half of the season features five home games – including three in a row at Bank of America Stadium in December.

“That’s a bonus,” Rivera said. “And we as a football team have got to understand that and start building some momentum. Win this game and take care of our business and do the things we’re supposed to. At this point it does become favorable.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 0:57

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

  • Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video