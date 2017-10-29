More Videos

  • Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis looks at Tampa Bay as a rivalry game

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is taking the mindset of a must-win game during his preparation for Sunday's NFC South matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is taking the mindset of a must-win game during his preparation for Sunday's NFC South matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is taking the mindset of a must-win game during his preparation for Sunday's NFC South matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers seek to reverse slides

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 29, 2017 11:00 AM

NFL Week 8 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (4-3) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Both NFC South teams are trying to end losing streaks: Panthers have lost their last two games and the Bucs their last three.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



