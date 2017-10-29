Instant analysis: Panthers turn corner on takeaways, go deep and win

More Videos 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause 0:46 Panthers Ron Rivera high on defensive end Julius Peppers following win 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:13 Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 1:25 Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia 0:34 South Carolina football celebrates Vanderbilt win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about his return Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks about his return and Sunday's 17-3 win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 29, 2017. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks about his return and Sunday's 17-3 win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 29, 2017. Jourdan Rodrigue jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks about his return and Sunday's 17-3 win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 29, 2017. Jourdan Rodrigue jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com