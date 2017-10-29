Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

More Videos 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? Pause 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:13 Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 2:26 Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 1:09 A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Ron Rivera high on defensive end Julius Peppers following win Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com