Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

Panthers 17, Buccaneers 3
Carolina
7
3
0
7
—
17
Tampa Bay
0
0
3
0
—
3
First Quarter
Car—Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 1:34.
Second Quarter
Car—FG Gano 28, :17.
Third Quarter
TB—FG Murray 41, 4:49.
Fourth Quarter
Car—Benjamin 25 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:48.
A—58,545.
Car
TB
First downs
14
16
Total Net Yards
254
279
Rushes-yards
31-100
22-85
Passing
154
194
Punt Returns
3-22
3-23
Kickoff Returns
2-56
1-13
Interceptions Ret.
2-2
1-0
Comp-Att-Int
18-32-1
21-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost
0-0
3-16
Punts
7-50.4
6-45.7
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
1-1
Penalties-Yards
5-51
6-55
Time of Possession
32:11
27:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 11-44, Stewart 11-34, Samuel 1-11, Artis-Payne 4-8, McCaffrey 4-3. Tampa Bay, Martin 18-71, Winston 3-13, Rodgers 1-1.
PASSING—Carolina, Newton 18-32-1-154. Tampa Bay, Winston 21-38-2-210.
RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 5-49, Dickson 4-24, Benjamin 3-39, Samuel 2-15, Funchess 2-11, Shepard 1-14, Artis-Payne 1-2. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 5-60, Brate 4-64, Humphries 4-26, Jackson 3-37, Howard 2-16, Godwin 1-8, Martin 1-4, Rodgers 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Comments