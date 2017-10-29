More Videos

  Panthers Ron Rivera high on defensive end Julius Peppers following win

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 4:35 PM

Panthers 17, Buccaneers 3

Carolina

7

3

0

7

17

Tampa Bay

0

0

3

0

3

First Quarter

Car—Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 1:34.

Second Quarter

Car—FG Gano 28, :17.

Third Quarter

TB—FG Murray 41, 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

Car—Benjamin 25 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:48.

A—58,545.

Car

TB

First downs

14

16

Total Net Yards

254

279

Rushes-yards

31-100

22-85

Passing

154

194

Punt Returns

3-22

3-23

Kickoff Returns

2-56

1-13

Interceptions Ret.

2-2

1-0

Comp-Att-Int

18-32-1

21-38-2

Sacked-Yards Lost

0-0

3-16

Punts

7-50.4

6-45.7

Fumbles-Lost

1-0

1-1

Penalties-Yards

5-51

6-55

Time of Possession

32:11

27:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 11-44, Stewart 11-34, Samuel 1-11, Artis-Payne 4-8, McCaffrey 4-3. Tampa Bay, Martin 18-71, Winston 3-13, Rodgers 1-1.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 18-32-1-154. Tampa Bay, Winston 21-38-2-210.

RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 5-49, Dickson 4-24, Benjamin 3-39, Samuel 2-15, Funchess 2-11, Shepard 1-14, Artis-Payne 1-2. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 5-60, Brate 4-64, Humphries 4-26, Jackson 3-37, Howard 2-16, Godwin 1-8, Martin 1-4, Rodgers 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

