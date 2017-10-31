Texans owner called players ‘inmates.’ Jadaveon Clowney’s Halloween costume fires back.

At the NFL owners’ meeting on Oct. 17, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair said, in reference to the ongoing protests during the national anthem leaguewide, that, “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”
Obviously, that didn’t go over well.
In response to McNair’s comments, nearly the entire Texans team took a knee during the national anthem for Sunday’s game against Seattle. It was estimated that more than 40 players knelt, seemingly not just as part of the reoccuring protests but because of their team owner’s remarks. Several players, including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, sat out of practice last week for the same reason
Now star defender Jadeveon Clowney, a Rock Hill native and former South Carolina Gamecock, is firing back to McNair in a more personal manner.
At Monday night’s Texans Halloween party in Houston, Clowney sported an orange prison jumpsuit, which seems to be a shot at McNair.
Jadeveon Clowney Dresses As Inmate To Texans Halloween Party https://t.co/SxZC1Bc3JS— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 31, 2017
McNair apologized to the team on Saturday, but cornerback Johnathan Joseph said the entire team did not accept his apology.
