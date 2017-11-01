The Carolina Panthers could look to Damiere Byrd for a late-season infusion of speed at wide receiver.
The Carolina Panthers could look to Damiere Byrd for a late-season infusion of speed at wide receiver. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
The Carolina Panthers could look to Damiere Byrd for a late-season infusion of speed at wide receiver. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Panthers’ answer to their need for speed could be on the roster

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 01, 2017 1:30 PM

The Panthers traded No. 1 wideout Kelvin Benjamin in part to get more speed on the field.

Finding it is another issue.

But one place they could look for a late-season infusion of speed is their injured reserve list, where former South Carolina wide receiver and track sprinter Damiere Byrd has been languishing for the past month.

Byrd, 24, a second-year player and one of the fastest players on the team, broke his forearm at New England on Oct. 1 and was placed on IR two days later.

He was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt, working on his conditioning along with two other injured players -- wideout Fred Ross and cornerback Cole Luke.

A team can bring two players off IR each season, and the Panthers plan to activate tight end Greg Olsen later this month.

But Byrd is someone else who could be an interesting reinforcement, particularly if receivers Curtis Samuel and Kaelin Clay are not consistently getting open and making plays down the field.

Byrd can begin practicing in two weeks and would be eligible to play Dec. 3 at New Orleans.

Byrd has only one career catch -- in Week 17 last year at Tampa Bay. But the Panthers have looked for ways to utilize his speed: He broke his arm getting tackled on a 12-yard reverse against the Patriots.

Byrd, out of the cast and running again, could bear watching in the coming weeks.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 1:16

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia?

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:20

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

SCANA is more than just SCE&G 0:51

SCANA is more than just SCE&G

  • Damiere Byrd explains why he has been impressing at Panthers training camp

    Former South Carolina Gamecocks receiver has performed well in preseason action with the Carolina Panthers.

Damiere Byrd explains why he has been impressing at Panthers training camp

Former South Carolina Gamecocks receiver has performed well in preseason action with the Carolina Panthers.

Matt Connolly mconnolly@thestate.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 1:16

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia?

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:20

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

SCANA is more than just SCE&G 0:51

SCANA is more than just SCE&G

  • Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video