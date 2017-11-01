Receiver Brenton Bersin is back with the Panthers - again

More Videos

Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks Clemson defense getting back on track 2:07

Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks Clemson defense getting back on track

Pause
Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 1:16

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia?

River Bluff girls tennis ready for first title appearance 1:38

River Bluff girls tennis ready for first title appearance

Unbeaten A.C. Flora tennis hopes to cap off season with title 1:24

Unbeaten A.C. Flora tennis hopes to cap off season with title

A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring' 1:09

A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring'

  • Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman

    Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera recognizes the importance and contributions of veteran linebacker Luke Kuechly and safety Kurt Coleman to the team’s success and one of the key components is communication.

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera recognizes the importance and contributions of veteran linebacker Luke Kuechly and safety Kurt Coleman to the team’s success and one of the key components is communication. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera recognizes the importance and contributions of veteran linebacker Luke Kuechly and safety Kurt Coleman to the team’s success and one of the key components is communication. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Receiver Brenton Bersin is back with the Panthers - again

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 01, 2017 2:06 PM

He's baaaaaccccckk.

Brenton Bersin, the Panthers’ on-again, off-again wide receiver, re-signed with the team Wednesday to fill the roster spot created by the trade of Kelvin Benjamin.

Bersin reached an injury settlement with the Panthers in September a couple weeks after separating his shoulder in a preseason game at Tennessee.

Bersin, 27, a Charlotte native and Wofford graduate, now has been cut and re-signed by the Panthers five times in six years. Bersin has caught 24 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown over parts of three seasons with his hometown team.

Though he's become the player a lot of Panthers fans love to hate on social media, Panthers coaches like Bersin’s route-running and his knoweldge of all of the receiving positions.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks Clemson defense getting back on track 2:07

Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks Clemson defense getting back on track

Pause
Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 1:16

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia?

River Bluff girls tennis ready for first title appearance 1:38

River Bluff girls tennis ready for first title appearance

Unbeaten A.C. Flora tennis hopes to cap off season with title 1:24

Unbeaten A.C. Flora tennis hopes to cap off season with title

A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring' 1:09

A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring'

  • Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video