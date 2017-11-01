Receiver Brenton Bersin is back with the Panthers - again

He's baaaaaccccckk.
Brenton Bersin, the Panthers’ on-again, off-again wide receiver, re-signed with the team Wednesday to fill the roster spot created by the trade of Kelvin Benjamin.
Bersin reached an injury settlement with the Panthers in September a couple weeks after separating his shoulder in a preseason game at Tennessee.
Bersin, 27, a Charlotte native and Wofford graduate, now has been cut and re-signed by the Panthers five times in six years. Bersin has caught 24 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown over parts of three seasons with his hometown team.
Though he's become the player a lot of Panthers fans love to hate on social media, Panthers coaches like Bersin’s route-running and his knoweldge of all of the receiving positions.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments