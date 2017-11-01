A source told the Observer on Wednesday that Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney’s contract runs through June of 2018.
Football

Source: Marty Hurney can run the Panthers through June, but that doesn’t mean he will

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

November 01, 2017 7:06 PM

A source told the Observer on Wednesday that Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney’s contract runs through June of 2018.

That does not mean Hurney will definitely remain in that position until then, however.

Hurney will still be instrumental in the search for a new general manager for Carolina.

The timeline of that search remains undisclosed, so Hurney must also make normal draft preparations with the scouting staff and front office as the season continues, as any general manager would.

It also does not mean that Hurney will definitively be the general manager in place on draft day at the end of April, should the Panthers aim to hire a general manager prior to that time.

Hurney has maintained publicly that his position is temporary.

Hurney was the general manager of the Panthers from 2002-2012, but was fired by owner Jerry Richardson that October when the team began the year 1-5. After former general manager Dave Gettleman (Hurney’s replacement) was fired a week before the team’s 2017 training camp, Hurney, who still lived and worked in Charlotte, was brought in.

Among other transactions, Hurney extended Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, added $2 million in incentives to tight end Greg Olsen’s contract and most recently traded receiver Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo for a third- and a seventh-round 2018 draft pick. The move also freed up $8.5 million in cap space.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

