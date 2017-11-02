Fantasy football rankings: No. 1 is easy among QBs. Here are all the rest.

Quarterback
1 DeShaun Watson, Houston vs. Indianapolis … Watson easily earns the No. 1 quarterback ranking. Last week he became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards in a game. And this week, he goes up against a Colts’ defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
2 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
3 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Washington
4 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Kansas City … Start Prescott with confidence as Dallas likely will turn more to the pass with Ezekiel Elliott suspended, plus Kansas City allows 262 yards passing per game.
5 Alex Smith, Kansas City at Dallas
6 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Denver
7 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Atlanta
8 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Green Bay
9 Derek Carr, Oakland at Miami
10 Kirk Cousins, Washington at Seattle
11 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at NY Jets … We’ll see if Kelvin Benjamin can pop right into the offense, but the Jets have allowed a league-high 17 passing touchdowns this year.
12 Jared Goff, LA Rams at NY Giants … Goff has some sleeper potential this week against a Giants’ defense that has allowed 325 yards per game over its past four and that will be without suspended star defensive back Janoris Jenkins.
13 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Carolina
14 Brett Hundley, Green Bay vs. Detroit
15 Josh McCown, NY Jets vs. Buffalo
16 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at New Orleans … Winston (shoulder) will need to be monitored and he gets dinged some in this week’s rankings due to the lingering injury.
17 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Houston
18 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Baltimore
19 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. LA Rams
20 Jay Cutler, Miami vs. Oakland … Cutler (ribs) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return this week.
21 Drew Stanton, Arizona at San Francisco … With Carson Palmer (broken arm) shelved, Arizona turns to Drew Stanton, which reduces all the Cardinals a fair bit in the rankings.
22 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco vs. Arizona … San Francisco traded for Jimmy Garoppolo but Beathard is the Week 9 starter.
23 Brock Osweiler, Denver at Philadelphia … Osweiler will draw the Week 9 start for the Broncos.
24 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati … Cincinnati allows just 183 yards passing per game, second-fewest.
25 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Jacksonville … Jacksonville has had an extra week to prepare for this one and they allow a very stingy 162 passing yards per game (the fewest in the NFL) with just four passing touchdowns allowed (also the fewest).
26 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Tennessee … Flacco (concussion) will need to be monitored.
Running Back
1 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati … Fournette (ankle) will need to be monitored but he should be good to go.
2 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at Dallas
3 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
4 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at NY Giants
5 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at NY Jets
6 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Indianapolis … Indianapolis has allowed a league-high 10 touchdowns this year.
7 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay … Kamara is a big play waiting to happen and is due for busting a long score – 24 percent of his rushing attempts have gained 10 or more yards, the highest rate of any running back with at least 20 rushing attempts.
8 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Atlanta … McCaffrey is as safe as it gets for reception targets – he’s the only running back to have at least four receptions in every game.
9 Aaron Jones, Green Bay vs. Detroit
10 Chris Thompson, Washington at Seattle
11 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Carolina
12 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Tennessee … Collins has yet to score, though he’s off a massive 143-yard game and he leads the NFL in rushing yards per carry average at 6.0 (minimum 50 attempts).
13 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
14 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Arizona
15 Adrian Peterson, Arizona at San Francisco … You have to worry about the Arizona offense some with Carson Palmer out, but San Francisco does allow the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
16 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Baltimore … Baltimore has allowed 1,062 rushing yards, second-most, this season.
17 Alfred Morris, Dallas vs. Kansas City … Morris looks to be set as the Cowboys’ Week 9 starter after the suspension handed down to Ezekiel Elliott.
18 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Carolina
19 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Houston
20 Matt Forte, NY Jets vs. Buffalo
21 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Green Bay
22 Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants vs. LA Rams … The Rams allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
23 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Philadelphia
24 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Houston
25 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Jacksonville
26 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Baltimore
27 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Tennessee
28 Jalen Richard, Oakland at Miami
29 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at Miami
30 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia vs. Denver … Jay Ajayi on the Eagles sounds way more attractive than Jay Ajayi on the Dolphins. However, perhaps he needs a little time to get up to speed and the Broncos have yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season.
31 Damien Williams, Miami vs. Oakland … Opportunity is step one (and a major one) – Williams and Kenyan Drake will each have expanded roles with Jay Ajayi traded to the Eagles.
32 DeAndre Washington, Oakland at Miami
33 Theo Riddick, Detroit at Green Bay
34 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. Atlanta
35 Robert Kelley, Washington at Seattle
36 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Oakland
37 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia vs. Denver
38 Wayne Gallman, NY Giants vs. LA Rams
39 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. Detroit
40 Darren McFadden, Dallas vs. Kansas City … McFadden will join Alfred Morris to share the Cowboys’ running back duties with Ezekiel Elliott suspended.
41 Devontae Booker, Denver at Philadelphia … Booker might be slowly taking over as the Broncos’ second main running back and certainly looks likely to maintain his workload. (Booker had 54 total yards last week with three receptions.)
42 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Buffalo
43 D’onta Foreman, Houston vs. Indianapolis
44 Shane Vereen, NY Giants vs. LA Rams
45 Matt Breida, San Francisco vs. Arizona
46 Jamaal Charles, Denver at Philadelphia
47 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati
48 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Denver
49 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Jacksonville
50 Chris Ivory, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati
Wide Receiver
1 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Indianapolis
2 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay … Thomas is due for a score and Tampa Bay allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
3 Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Kansas City … Kansas City allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, and Bryant could be even busier this week with Ezekiel Elliott suspended.
4 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
5 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Dallas
6 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Washington
7 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Indianapolis … Talking about making some plays – Fuller now has collected seven touchdowns on just 13 catches.
8 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Carolina
9 Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Miami
10 Amari Cooper, Oakland at Miami
11 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at San Francisco
12 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Atlanta … Funchess moves into the Panthers No. 1 wide receiver role with Kelvin Benjamin traded to the Bills.
13 Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Oakland
14 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Jacksonville … Green can’t drop too much in the rankings but Jacksonville allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and just one touchdown to a wide receiver all season.
15 Golden Tate, Detroit at Green Bay
16 Jamison Crowder, Washington at Seattle
17 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Detroit
18 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Green Bay
19 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Washington
20 Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. Washington
21 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Buffalo
22 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Philadelphia
23 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Houston
24 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. LA Rams … Shepard (ankle) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return this week.
25 Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
26 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at NY Giants … This is a good spot for Sammy Watkins to have a strong game against a Giants’ defense that has allowed 325 yards per game over its past four and has suspended star defensive back Janoris Jenkins.
27 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at NY Giants … Kupp is a Week 9 sleeper candidate against a Giants’ defense that has been very leaky against the pass.
28 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Carolina
29 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Detroit
30 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Detroit
31 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
32 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Tennessee
33 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Oakland
34 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco vs. Arizona
35 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. Baltimore
36 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Buffalo
37 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Philadelphia
38 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at NY Jets … Not to bust on Cam Newton but he tends to somehow overthrow even a 6-foot-6 receiver in Kelvin Benjamin at times. A change of scenery could do Benjamin good, though it’s a short week, so don’t expect Benjamin to have a full role Thursday.
39 Josh Doctson, Washington at Seattle
40 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Oakland … Parker (ankle) will need to be monitored.
41 Robert Woods, LA Rams at NY Giants
42 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Denver
43 Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City at Dallas
44 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Denver
45 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati
46 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Kansas City … Beasley (concussion) will need to be monitored.
47 Ryan Grant, Washington at Seattle
48 Curtis Samuel, Carolina vs. Atlanta … Samuel will likely be on the field much more after the Kelvin Benjamin trade.
49 John Brown, LA Rams at San Francisco
50 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
51 Eric Decker, Tennessee vs. Baltimore
52 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. Baltimore … Davis (hamstring) will need to be monitored but it looks like he might return this week (and could potentially instantly become the Titans’ top wideout).
53 Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. Kansas City
54 Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
55 Bennie Fowler, Denver at Philadelphia
56 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
57 Russell Shepard, Carolina vs. Atlanta … Shepard looks to be moving into the Panthers’ starting lineup with Kelvin Benjamin traded to the Bills.
58 TJ Jones, Detroit at Green Bay
59 Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati
60 Jaron Brown, Arizona at San Francisco
61 Andre Holmes, Buffalo at NY Jets
62 Jordan Matthews, Buffalo at NY Jets
63 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati at Jacksonville
64 Albert Wilson, Kansas City at Dallas
65 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Arizona
66 J.J. Nelson, Arizona at San Francisco
67 Tavon Austin, LA Rams at NY Giants
68 Roger Lewis, NY Giants vs. LA Rams
69 Trent Taylor, San Francisco vs. Arizona
70 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati … Off injured reserve, Westbrook is trending to make his NFL debut this week and had a strong preseason.
71 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta at Carolina
72 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Green Bay
73 Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Tennessee
74 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Houston
75 Zay Jones, Buffalo at NY Jets
Tight End
1 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Denver … Ertz is as consistently elite as they come – he averages 16.5 fantasy points per week and has had double-digit fantasy points in every single game this season.
2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Dallas
3 Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Washington
4 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Houston … Doyle comes into this one off a career-best 12-catch game and moves up to being the third-best tight end on the season year-to-date.
5 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. LA Rams
6 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets vs. Buffalo
7 Vernon Davis, Washington at Seattle … Davis should have the starter’s role all to himself with Jordan Reed (hamstring) likely out multiple weeks.
8 Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Kansas City
9 Jared Cook, Oakland at Miami
10 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati at Jacksonville
11 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee vs. Baltimore … Smith should have an expanded role with Delanie Walker (sprained ankle) either limited or potentially out.
12 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at New Orleans … New Orleans has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
13 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Carolina
14 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams at NY Giants … Higbee could be a sneaky start this week against a Giants’ defense that has allowed a tight end to score in every game this season.
15 AJ Derby, Denver at Philadelphia
16 Ben Watson, Baltimore at Tennessee
17 Ed Dickson, Carolina vs. Atlanta
18 Martellus Bennett, Green Bay vs. Detroit
19 Nick O’Leary, Buffalo at NY Jets
20 Ryan Griffin, Houston vs. Indianapolis
21 George Kittle, San Francisco vs. Arizona
22 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
23 Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati
24 Darren Fells, Detroit at Green Bay
25 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona at San Francisco
26 Eric Ebron, Detroit at Green Bay
27 Julius Thomas, Miami vs. Oakland
28 Demetrius Harris, Kansas City at Dallas
29 Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Baltimore … Walker (sprained ankle) will need to be monitored.
30 Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
Kicker
1 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Dallas
2 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Tennessee
3 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Indianapolis
4 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Baltimore
5 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at NY Giants
6 Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. Washington
7 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Denver
8 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
9 Matt Prater, Detroit at Green Bay
10 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at NY Jets
11 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Carolina
12 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Houston
13 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Atlanta
14 Mike Nugent, Dallas vs. Kansas City
15 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati
16 Phil Dawson, Arizona at San Francisco
17 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Detroit
18 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. Buffalo
19 Brandon McManus, Denver at Philadelphia
20 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. LA Rams
21 Nick Rose, Washington at Seattle
22 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
23 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland at Miami
24 Cody Parkey, Miami vs. Oakland
25 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Arizona
26 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Jacksonville
Defense
1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati
2 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Denver
3 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at NY Jets
4 Houston DT, Houston vs. Indianapolis
5 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at NY Giants
6 Detroit DT, Detroit at Green Bay
7 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Tennessee
8 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
9 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Washington
10 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Carolina
11 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Baltimore
12 Arizona DT, Arizona at San Francisco
13 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Detroit
14 Oakland DT, Oakland at Miami
15 Denver DT, Denver at Philadelphia
16 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Arizona
17 Kansas City DT, Kansas City at Dallas
18 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Atlanta
19 NY Giants DT, NY Giants vs. LA Rams
20 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Jacksonville
21 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Buffalo
22 Miami DT, Miami vs. Oakland
23 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Kansas City
24 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
25 Washington DT, Washington at Seattle
26 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Houston
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
