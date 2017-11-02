More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade 1:21

Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:46

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:30

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

    Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin

Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Who will start opposite Panthers WR Devin Funchess vs. Falcons? It’s a surprise

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

November 02, 2017 4:49 PM

While it’s obvious that third-year Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess will slide over to the “X” spot in place of Kelvin Benjamin, traded this week to Buffalo in a move that stunned the league, what’s much murkier is who will start opposite him.

And Carolina likes it that way.

It could be dependable, physical inside-outside man Russell Shepard. It could be speedy rookie Curtis Samuel, the heir apparent to Ted Ginn Jr. as Carolina’s vertical threat. It could also be quick-cutting burner receiver Kaelin Clay, the constant underdog story.

It could even be (gasp) the irrepressible Brenton Bersin, who was the corresponding roster move for Benjamin after he had been released by Carolina for the fifth time in his career this preseason.

“We could be ‘the runts!’” Shepard joked at Thursday’s practice, trying with his teammates to come up with a good nickname for the position group.

That name might need some work. But the player who starts alongside Funchess doesn’t really matter.

The Panthers want to rotate players and mix up personnel groupings early and often.

“A lot of it will be dictated by who we play. Some will be dictated as to what (offensive coordinator) Mike (Shula) wants to call and the personnel groupings,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “So we could open up in a personnel grouping that could cause Curtis to be out there at the same time with Devin, and he could be there with two tight ends.

“He could call another one, you could have Shep and Curtis, call another one and you have Shep, Curtis and Devin. So it really is just going to depend on the flow of things, for Mike.”

Carolina wants more series like the one against Tampa Bay last week, when quarterback Cam Newton got the ball in the hands of three different running backs and four different receivers (plus a tight end) on a 17-play drive capped by a touchdown. Skill position players rotated in and out early and often, and many did so at multiple spots on the field.

So at the end of the day, Carolina’s coaching staff likely doesn’t care who starts. And from a game-planning perspective it’s probably better that Atlanta is still in the dark about it, too.

“We’ve got a good group of guys, and we’ve got to figure out the best combination,” Rivera said.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Pause
Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade 1:21

Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:46

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:30

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

View More Video