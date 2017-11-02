Panthers LB Thomas Davis blasts NFL after he’s fined $48K for hit on Bucs WR

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis wasn’t thrilled about the explanation he received after his personal foul penalty last week at Tampa Bay.
He’s even more displeased with the result of it.
Davis said on social media Thursday he was fined more than $48,000 for his hit on Bucs receiver Adam Humphries, which drew an unnecessary roughness flag.
As a 13yr vet that honestly tries to play the game of football the way it’s supposed to be played! I can’t imagine that this freakin’ tackle would cost me $48,620! Not a single part of this play was dirty! I love playing this game but if this was illegal then it’s time for me to retire! #AppealOnDeck
“As a 13yr vet that honestly tries to play the game of football the way it’s supposed to be played! I can’t imagine that this freakin’ tackle would cost me $48,620!” Davis said in an Instagram post, which included a photo of the hit.
“Not a single part of this play was dirty! I love playing this game but if this was illegal then it’s time for me to retire! #AppealOnDeck”
Davis decked Humphries after a 4-yard catch early in the second quarter, then tried to convince officials the hit was clean.
Their response?
“The explanation was (the official) heard helmet to helmet, which is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard a ref tell me,” Davis told reporters after the game.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments