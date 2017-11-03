Panthers, Falcons, Super Bowl hangovers and my prediction for Sunday

More Videos 4:18 Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? Pause 0:46 Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 0:30 USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 2:55 Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up? Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com