Injury status update: Panthers find themselves in a rare position for Sunday

The Carolina Panthers are still without veteran Pro-Bowl center Ryan Kalil, and tackle John Theus remains in the concussion protocol.
But in a stroke of good fortune unusual for the season’s midway point – especially with a late bye week – the Panthers’ injury report is otherwise nearly blank for Sunday.
“At the end of the day, you just kind of hope (for this) at the end of every week,” said head coach Ron Rivera.
Guard Trai Turner, who has been recovering from a knee injury, was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday. It’s likely he’ll play against Atlanta, although listed as “questionable” on the injury report.
“He practiced well,” said Rivera. “Probably the biggest thing is ‘how is he tomorrow morning?’ But he practiced today full participation, took all of his reps.”
Running back Fozzy Whittaker healed quickly from a high ankle sprain but will still likely be inactive Sunday as a precaution – and to help Carolina juggle its numbers as they decide who will be active Sunday.
“His was one that they said wasn’t as bad as some of the ones we’ve had this year,” said Rivera, referring to Whittaker’s injury. “We’ve had some bad ones. (Safety) Demetrious Cox had one that was about as bad as it gets. He’s a guy that came in, showed well for us and we were hoping to get him back. We had to go ahead and make a move there.”
