Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host Atlanta Falcons in pivotal NFC South matchup

NFL Week 9 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (5-3) and Atlanta Falcons (4-3) play in uptown’s Bank of America Stadium. The winner has the best chance of catching the red-hot New Orleans Saints, who have won five straight games, in the NFC South race. The Falcons, defending NFC champs, have won the last three meetings.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates





Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally Panthers QB Cam Newton always looks forward to the next game against Atlanta, where he grew up and maintains a home for the offseason. Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally Panthers QB Cam Newton always looks forward to the next game against Atlanta, where he grew up and maintains a home for the offseason. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com