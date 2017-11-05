More Videos

  • He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

    Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin

Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host Atlanta Falcons in pivotal NFC South matchup

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

November 05, 2017 10:00 AM

NFL Week 9 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (5-3) and Atlanta Falcons (4-3) play in uptown’s Bank of America Stadium. The winner has the best chance of catching the red-hot New Orleans Saints, who have won five straight games, in the NFC South race. The Falcons, defending NFC champs, have won the last three meetings.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

  • Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally

    Panthers QB Cam Newton always looks forward to the next game against Atlanta, where he grew up and maintains a home for the offseason.

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally

Panthers QB Cam Newton always looks forward to the next game against Atlanta, where he grew up and maintains a home for the offseason.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

  • Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard talks about team moving forward after Benjamin trade

    Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard talks about team moving forward through “next man up” philosophy after the Kelvin Benjamin trade to the Buffalo Bills.

Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard talks about team moving forward after Benjamin trade

Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard talks about team moving forward through “next man up” philosophy after the Kelvin Benjamin trade to the Buffalo Bills.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

