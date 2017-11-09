Panthers’ injury report contains 2 surprises

The Carolina Panthers had two surprises on Thursday’s injury report, and the more significant may be that starting strong safety Mike Adams was listed as having a concussion.
Adams missed the final minutes of Carolina’s 20-17 win over Atlanta Sunday with what he initially described after the game as a “stinger” – football parlance for a pinched nerve in the neck and shoulder area.
However, the Panthers said Thursday in their first injury report of the week that Adams had a concussion. He did participate on a limited basis in practice and has not been ruled out for Monday night’s home game against Miami. Adams has had interceptions in each of Carolina’s past two games.
Carolina’s other notable new injury came to rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was limited in practice with an ankle injury. Coach Ron Rivera said Samuel “came down funny” on his ankle in practice Wednesday and came in Thursday morning sore.
Rivera expressed hope that Samuel would play Monday – the rookie has been thrust into a larger offensive role since the trade of Kelvin Benjamin. Center Ryan Kalil (neck) was not able to practice, while guard Trai Turner (knee) and kicker Graham Gano (knee) had full participation. Tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion) also was limited in practice and is questionable for Monday.
