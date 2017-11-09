Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams has had an interception in each of the past two weeks. Adams sustained a concussion against the Falcons, however, and was limited in practice on Thursday. He is questionable for Monday night’s home game against Miami.
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams has had an interception in each of the past two weeks. Adams sustained a concussion against the Falcons, however, and was limited in practice on Thursday. He is questionable for Monday night’s home game against Miami. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams has had an interception in each of the past two weeks. Adams sustained a concussion against the Falcons, however, and was limited in practice on Thursday. He is questionable for Monday night’s home game against Miami. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Panthers’ injury report contains 2 surprises

By Scott Fowler

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

November 09, 2017 6:10 PM

The Carolina Panthers had two surprises on Thursday’s injury report, and the more significant may be that starting strong safety Mike Adams was listed as having a concussion.

Adams missed the final minutes of Carolina’s 20-17 win over Atlanta Sunday with what he initially described after the game as a “stinger” – football parlance for a pinched nerve in the neck and shoulder area.

However, the Panthers said Thursday in their first injury report of the week that Adams had a concussion. He did participate on a limited basis in practice and has not been ruled out for Monday night’s home game against Miami. Adams has had interceptions in each of Carolina’s past two games.

Carolina’s other notable new injury came to rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was limited in practice with an ankle injury. Coach Ron Rivera said Samuel “came down funny” on his ankle in practice Wednesday and came in Thursday morning sore.

Rivera expressed hope that Samuel would play Monday – the rookie has been thrust into a larger offensive role since the trade of Kelvin Benjamin. Center Ryan Kalil (neck) was not able to practice, while guard Trai Turner (knee) and kicker Graham Gano (knee) had full participation. Tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion) also was limited in practice and is questionable for Monday.

Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, @scott_fowler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

    Fantasy football is played by millions and millions of fans worldwide, but its roots trace back to just three men, in 1962.

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?

Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:56

Do you know the origins of fantasy football?
Panthers - Texans: Former Clemson stars Ben Boulware, DeShaun Watson meet after game 0:37

Panthers - Texans: Former Clemson stars Ben Boulware, DeShaun Watson meet after game
Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game 1:12

Former Clemson players greet after Texans - Panthers game

View More Video