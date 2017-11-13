Dolphins-Panthers updates: NFL’s lowest scoring offense takes on top-rated defense

Here are live updates as the Carolina Panthers (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (4-4) play at uptown’s Bank of America Stadium in Week 10 of the NFL season.
The game matches the NFL’s top-ranked defense – the Panthers give up just 274.1 yards a game – against one of its worst offenses. The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in scoring at 14.5 points per game and next to last in yardage at 270.2 yards per game.
Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.
When: 8:30 p.m. Monday.
TV: ESPN and WSOC in Charlotte)
[SCOTT FOWLER: You won’t believe Jon Gruden’s prediction for the Panthers]
[ELITE D? Can Panthers defense remain No. 1 in NFL?]
[WHOSE TURN? Cornerback rotation frustrates one player]
[HIS TIME: Christian McCaffrey finally gets to stay up for Monday Night Football]
[TOM TALKS: NFL end-zone celebrations: Act like you’ve been there?]
['STILL STRIVING:' Why Cam Newton is starting to get a special feeling about the season]
Comments