Amidst controvery, Panthers’ Greg Olsen will broadcast Rams-Vikings game

What started out as a bye-week cameo to test his broadcasting chops has turned into a mini-controversy for Greg Olsen.
But the Panthers tight end says he’s sticking with his plans to serve as a guest analyst Sunday for Fox’s broadcast of the Vikings-Rams game, despite the objections of Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman.
Spielman told NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero this week he didn’t want Olsen in the booth and requested that Olsen work a different game, which Fox declined.
Olsen is expected to be activated from injured reserve next week, two weeks before the Panthers host the Vikings in a matchup with big NFC playoff implications.
Fox officials said Olsen will not attend the production meetings in Minneapolis or join the other members of the broadcast crew at the Vikings’ Friday practice.
Olsen said it was “crazy” to suggest he would gain an advantage for the Panthers this weekend.
“We have scouts at every game across the league. I’m going to have enough trouble on my hands broadcasting a game let alone looking for little nuances on the sideline. I don’t know how much time I’ll have for stealing of secrets,” Olsen said Wednesday.
“I never was intending or ever thought I would be in a production meeting. I never thought I would watch a practice,” he added. “For anyone who’s ever been in those broadcast production meetings, if you’re spilling your deepest, darkest gameplan secrets to the broadcast crew, it’s kind of on you. We’re not getting any information, whether I was in those meetings or not.”
Olsen, who has done on-air work with NFL Network at the last two scouting combines, said the plan to join Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis during the Panthers’ bye week was finalized months ago.
Olsen said the Vikings’ response this week has soured the experience a bit.
“It kind of sucks that there’s controversy, as opposed to people just being excited for a little bit of a different take on a game. But that’s the world we live in,” he said. “Everyone has a problem with something. I get it. I understand this is a highly competitive world. But I’m still gonna do it.”
