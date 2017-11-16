Week 11 fantasy football rankings: It could be a huge week for Chiefs’ Alex Smith

Fantasy football position rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season:
Quarterbacks
1 Tom Brady, New England at Oakland … Brady is re-writing the book on what’s possible at age 40, averaging an amazing 312 passing yards and on pace for 4,990 yards for the season.
2 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Dallas
3 Alex Smith, Kansas City at NY Giants … Keep Smith dialed up coming off a bye week to prepare for this one. The Giants allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks – and as an added bonus, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been the best coach in NFL history after bye weeks.
4 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Atlanta
5 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Washington
6 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
7 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Philadelphia
8 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Seattle … Don’t discount Ryan at Seattle. The Seahawks defense at home has been stout, but now it’s missing Richard Sherman – and Ryan is heating up with two touchdowns in three straight games.
9 Kirk Cousins, Washington at New Orleans
10 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. New England
11 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Chicago … Stafford has been on fire of late, though the Bears allow the 4th-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks including having shut down Drew Brees and Cam Newton in recent weeks.
12 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Kansas City
13 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Minnesota … Goff was successfully ranked as the No. 1 quarterback last week, but he drops this week at Minnesota. Goff has beaten up on bad defenses (averaging 288 passing yards and 2.8 touchdowns against defenses ranked 25th or worse) but he’s been slowed in tougher matchups like this one (averaging 224 passing yards and a touchdown per game against defenses ranked 24th or higher.
14 Case Keenum, Minnesota vs. LA Rams … Keenum comes off a huge game with 300 passing yards and four touchdowns, and gets a chance to shine against his former team.
15 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Pittsburgh
16 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo … Rivers (concussion) will need to be monitored.
17 Jay Cutler, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
18 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Detroit
19 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Green Bay
20 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Denver
21 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at Miami
22 Blaine Gabbert, Arizona at Houston
23 Nathan Peterman, Buffalo at LA Chargers … Tyrod Taylor has been benched for Nathan Peterman, who will make his first NFL start.
24 Brett Hundley, Green Bay vs. Baltimore … Hundley has been steadily progressing with his completion percentage up to 68.4 percent over the past two weeks, though Baltimore is not QB-friendly allowing the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
25 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Cleveland
26 Tom Savage, Houston vs. Arizona
27 Brock Osweiler, Denver vs. Cincinnati
28 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville
Running backs
1 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at NY Giants … Look for Kareem Hunt to get uncorked a bit in this one off a bye-week and against a Giants’ defense that has allowed 150.7 rushing yards per game over their past three games, 31st in the league.
2 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Washington
4 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Washington
5 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Minnesota
6 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at Cleveland
7 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at LA Chargers
8 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo … Gordon gave way to Austin Ekeler more than you’d like last week, though this is a good spot at home against a Bills defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
9 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Detroit
10 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia at Dallas … Ajayi’s role is expected to expand and he’s in a good spot this week facing a Dallas defense now without star linebacker Sean Lee.
11 Rex Burkhead, New England at Oakland … Burkhead looks to have carved out a meaningful role in the Patriots’ offense with 146 total yards from scrimmage over his past two games – and 10 receptions. He gets an Oakland defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
12 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Seattle … Coleman is set start this week with Devonta Freeman (concussion) expected to be out.
13 Chris Thompson, Washington at New Orleans
14 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Denver
15 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
16 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. LA Rams
17 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Pittsburgh … Murray comes off a three-touchdown game, but he barely averages over 3 yards per carry over his past four games. This seems like a trap game – on the road, in a short week, with Murray still battling hamstring issues. And the Steelers haven’t allowed a back to hit 50 yards on the ground Since Week 5.
18 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. New England
19 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Green Bay
20 Adrian Peterson, Arizona at Houston … Peterson should be in store for another high-volume day, although the Texans allow the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
21 Dion Lewis, New England at Oakland … Lewis doesn’t likely have a ton of upside with so many mouths to feed in New England, but he’s been steady of late, averaging 61.2 yards over his past five with two touchdowns (plus a kickoff return touchdown).
22 James White, New England at Oakland
23 Damien Williams, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
24 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Arizona
25 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Chicago … Adbullah comes into this one having scored in two straight.
26 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville
27 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. LA Rams
28 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville
29 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at Miami
30 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Baltimore … Williams should be the Packers’ starter and main back this week with Aaron Jones out and Ty Montgomery battling an aggravated rib injury, but it’s not a very attractive matchup.
31 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo … Ekeler moves up after a strong performance – 119 total yards, five receptions and two scores.
32 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Pittsburgh
33 C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. Cincinnati
34 Orleans Darkwa, NY Giants vs. Kansas City
35 Samaje Perine, Washington at New Orleans … Perine is set for a main role with Rob Kelley placed on injured reserve, though Chris Thompson is the better play this week.
36 Thomas Rawls, Seattle vs. Atlanta
37 Alfred Morris, Dallas vs. Philadelphia … The Dallas backfield came out of Week 10 with no clear-cut front-runner. Sit them all this week, especially against a Philadelphia defense ranked No. 1 against the run.
38 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Green Bay
39 Theo Riddick, Detroit at Chicago
40 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Denver
41 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Detroit … What happened to the Tarik Cohen good times? He garnered just 11 yards on two touches last week.
42 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia at Dallas
43 J.D. McKissic, Seattle vs. Atlanta … McKissic had a career-high four catches last week and should be locked in as the Seahawks’ passing-down running back with C.J. Prosise placed on IR.
44 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. New England
45 Corey Clement, Philadelphia at Dallas
46 Devontae Booker, Denver vs. Cincinnati
47 Charcandrick West, Kansas City at NY Giants … Just a gut feeling, but if the Chiefs get up big in this one West could sneak in a score. He got 40 percent of the snaps in the Chiefs’ most recent game.
48 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville at Cleveland
49 Charles Sims, Tampa Bay at Miami
50 DeAndre Washington, Oakland vs. New England
Wide receivers
1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
2 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Washington … Thomas collected his first 100-yard game of the season on Sunday and is on pace for 105 receptions and 1,177 yards. With just two touchdowns on the season, he’s overdue.
3 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at NY Giants
4 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Atlanta
5 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Miami … Don’t lose the faith in Mike Evans, a star talent overdue for a big game.
6 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Kansas City … Shepard definitely played the part of a go-to WR1 last week, catching 11 balls on 13 targets for a career-best 142 yards. He should continue his strong play against a Chiefs defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
7 Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. New England
8 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Arizona
9 Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Philadelphia … Bryant is starting to be more bark than bite as the 22nd-ranked wide receiver on the season averaging just 53 yards per game, though it’s hard not to keep some faith in such an important game and a potential shootout.
10 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Seattle … Don’t shy away from Julio Jones at Seattle, which has lost star defensive back Richard Sherman. The Seahawks have given up big days to wide receivers of late.
11 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee … Keep him locked in. Smith-Schuster comes into this one having scored in three straight games.
12 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Houston … Houston has given up bushels of points to wide receivers of late – at least 28 fantasy points to a wide receiver in each of the past three weeks.
13 Golden Tate, Detroit at Chicago
14 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. LA Rams … Only Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins has more receiving yards than Adam Thielen. After 166 last week, Thielen is now on pace for 1,412 receiving yards.
15 Brandin Cooks, New England at Oakland
16 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. New England
17 Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
18 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at Dallas
19 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. LA Rams
20 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Denver
21 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
22 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Minnesota
23 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Green Bay
24 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Cincinnati … After not scoring in 13 straight games dating to last season, Thomas has now scored in back-to-back games.
25 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at Dallas
26 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Cincinnati … Sanders looked fully healthy last week returning from a hamstring injury and topped 100 yards for the first time this season.
27 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Pittsburgh … Davis is getting a sleeper nod here as he eventually seems destined for a breakout game given his talent and usage when active. It could be this week with Pittsburgh missing defensive back Joe Haden.
28 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Chicago
29 Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. Atlanta
30 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo
31 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville at Cleveland … Lee has turned into basically an every-week starter, averaging 5.8 receptions and 71 yards per game over his past four games.
32 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Atlanta
33 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Baltimore
34 Jamison Crowder, Washington at New Orleans
35 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago vs. Detroit … Inman should be a major pickup target this week as he was integrated into the Bears’ offense for the first-time since being acquired a few weeks back via trade. He produced with six catches on eight targets for 88 yards and played 95 percent of the team’s snaps.
36 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Seattle
37 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at LA Chargers
38 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Baltimore
39 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Washington
40 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Minnesota
41 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
42 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Miami
43 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Philadelphia
44 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Baltimore
45 Danny Amendola, New England at Oakland
46 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Pittsburgh
47 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams at Minnesota
48 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
49 Terrance Williams, Dallas vs. Philadelphia
50 Josh Doctson, Washington at New Orleans … Doctson’s fantasy cache is on the rise, though he seems most likely to draw star defensive back Marshon Lattimore this week.
51 Corey Coleman, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville … Coleman is set to return this week from a broken hand that had him sidelined since he was injured in Week 2.
52 Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City at NY Giants
53 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo
54 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta at Seattle
55 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo
56 John Brown, Arizona at Houston
57 Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. Detroit
58 Bruce Ellington, Houston vs. Arizona … Ellington should draw the start with Will Fuller (ribs) likely out or at less than 100 percent.
59 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Chicago
60 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville at Cleveland … Either Cole or DeDe Westbrook will get the start in place of Allen Hurns (ankle), who is out this week.
61 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati at Denver
62 Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Green Bay
63 Eric Decker, Tennessee at Pittsburgh
64 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Miami
65 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville at Cleveland
66 Roger Lewis, NY Giants vs. Kansas City
67 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. Washington
68 Breshad Perriman, Baltimore at Green Bay
69 Deonte Thompson, Buffalo at LA Chargers
70 Albert Wilson, Kansas City at NY Giants
71 Brice Butler, Dallas vs. Philadelphia
72 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at Miami
73 Kenny Britt, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville
74 Jaron Brown, Arizona at Houston
75 Phillip Dorsett, New England at Oakland
Tight ends
1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at NY Giants
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Dallas
3 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Oakland
4 Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Atlanta
5 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Kansas City … Engram has now scored in four straight games.
6 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. New England
7 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Pittsburgh
8 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Seattle … Hooper is slowly turning into an every-week TE1 fantasy starter. His full-season pace is 55 receptions, 676 yards and five touchdowns.
9 Vernon Davis, Washington at New Orleans
10 Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Philadelphia
11 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati at Denver
12 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. LA Rams
13 Julius Thomas, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
14 Ben Watson, Baltimore at Green Bay
15 Jermaine Gresham, Arizona at Houston
16 Charles Clay, Buffalo at LA Chargers
17 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Miami
18 Eric Ebron, Detroit at Chicago
19 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo
20 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville
21 AJ Derby, Denver vs. Cincinnati
22 Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville at Cleveland
23 Adam Shaheen, Chicago vs. Detroit
24 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
25 Seth DeValve, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville
26 C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston vs. Arizona
27 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams at Minnesota
28 Jordan Reed, Washington at New Orleans … Reed (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
29 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at Miami
30 Maxx Williams, Baltimore at Green Bay
Kickers
1 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Oakland
2 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Green Bay
3 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at Dallas
4 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Minnesota
5 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Washington
6 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at NY Giants
7 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Cincinnati
8 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
9 Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. Atlanta
10 Matt Prater, Detroit at Chicago
11 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at Cleveland
12 Nick Rose, Washington at New Orleans
13 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Pittsburgh
14 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Seattle
15 Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. LA Rams
16 Connor Barth, Chicago vs. Detroit
17 Cody Parkey, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
18 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at LA Chargers
19 Nick Novak, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo
20 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Denver
21 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Baltimore
22 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at Miami
23 Phil Dawson, Arizona at Houston
24 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. New England
25 Mike Nugent, Dallas vs. Philadelphia
26 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Kansas City
27 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Arizona
28 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville
Defenses
1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Cleveland
2 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Green Bay
3 Detroit DT, Detroit at Chicago
4 Denver DT, Denver vs. Cincinnati
5 Kansas City DT, Kansas City at NY Giants
6 Arizona DT, Arizona at Houston
7 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Washington
8 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Baltimore
9 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Minnesota
10 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Dallas
11 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Denver
12 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
13 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Buffalo
14 Miami DT, Miami vs. Tampa Bay
15 Houston DT, Houston vs. Arizona
16 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Atlanta
17 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. LA Rams
18 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Miami
19 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at LA Chargers
20 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Seattle
21 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Jacksonville
22 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Detroit
23 New England DT, New England at Oakland
24 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Pittsburgh
25 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. New England
26 Washington DT, Washington at New Orleans
27 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Philadelphia
28 NY Giants DT, NY Giants vs. Kansas City
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
