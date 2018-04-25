This Gamecock great is also an NFL draft guru. Here's his mock 1st round

Rick Sanford knows all about the first round of the NFL draft.

As a player coming out of South Carolina, Sanford was the first Gamecock taken in the first round, going to the New England Patriots in the 1979 NFL draft. He spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and Seahawks.

After his NFL days, Sanford opened a chiropractic practice and can be heard on the radio with Teddy Heffner “Talking Sports” on WGCV 620 AM, 96.3 FM (6-9 a.m. every Monday through Friday). He also covered the NFL draft a few times.

This year, Sanford provided his NFL analysis to The State and provided an NFL mock draft for the first round. Sanford’s picks include six quarterbacks going in the first round and South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst being selected by the Carolina Panthers. He also expects Buffalo to make a first-round trade.

Here is Sanford’s complete first-round mock draft. Check back Friday morning and we'll tell you how well Sanford fared vs. the real first round of the NFL draft, which begins at 8 p.m. Thursday:

Former South Carolina standout and current radio personality Rick Sanford expects South California's Sam Darnold to go No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns in his NFL Mock Draft. Mark J. Terrill AP

1. Cleveland (Sam Darnold, QB, Southern Cal)

2. NY Giants (Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State)

3. NY Jets (Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma)

4. Cleveland (Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State)

5. Denver (Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming)

6. Buffalo from Indianapolis (Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA)

7. Tampa Bay (Derwin James, S, Florida State)

8. Chicago (Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame)

9. Indianapolis from Buffalo (Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State)

10. Oakland (Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia)

11. Miami (Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech)

12. San Francisco (Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama)

13. Washington (Vitea Vea, DT, Washington)

14. Green Bay (Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida)

15. Arizona (Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame)

16. Baltimore (Lamar Jackson, QB Louisville)

17. L.A. Chargers (Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA)

18. Seattle (Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa)

19. Dallas (Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama)

20. Detroit (Harold Landry, LB, Boson College)

21. Cincinnati (DaRon Payne, DT Alabama)

22. Indianapolis from Buffalo (Derrius Guice, RB, LSU)

23. New England (Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA)

24. Carolina (Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina)

25. Tennessee (Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama)

26. Atlanta (Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan)

27. New Orleans (Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville)

28. Pittsburgh (Leighton Vanderbilt Esch, LB, Boise State)

29. Jacksonville (Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU)

30. Minnesota (Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP)

31. New England (Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State)

32. Philadelphia (Sony Michel, RB, Georgia)

NFL Draft

Where: This year's draft is at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When/Watch

▪ Round 1: 8 p.m. Thursday (NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2)

▪ Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday (NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2)

▪ Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday (NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)