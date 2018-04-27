Mason Rudolph, former Palmetto State star, drafted by Steelers

Mason Rudolph started playing football as a young kid with his dad and brother in the backyard.

Now, the former Northwestern High quarterback and Oklahoma State star will get an opportunity to play at the highest level.

Rudolph was drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night. He was selected No. 76 overall and will now get to live his lifelong dream of playing professional football.

“I love the game. More than anything, I couldn’t see myself not being able to throw a football for the next 10 years,” Rudolph recently told The State. “I love the game so much. I want to continue to play it, and I want to play it at a high level.”

Pittsburgh took Rudolph's teammate at Oklahoma State, wide receiver James Washington, in the second round.

Rudolph will join a QB room that includes Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones and Josh Dobbs. Roethlisberger, 36, has been with the Steelers since the 2004 season.

A Rock Hill native, Rudolph had a record-setting high school career, passing for 4,377 yards and 64 touchdowns as a senior at Northwestern before signing with Oklahoma State.

Rudolph then had an extraordinary career with the Cowboys, leading OSU to three consecutive 10-win seasons.

He led the nation in passing as a senior in 2017, throwing for 4,904 yards. He holds at least 54 Oklahoma State school records and is the school’s all-time winningest quarterback.

Rudolph played tight end as a freshman in high school before transitioning to quarterback as a sophomore and never looking back.

The 6-foot-5 signal caller quickly realized in high school and college that he had what it takes to be a successful quarterback, and he is hopeful that will continue in the NFL.

“You kind of figure out, this is just regular football, I’ve done this before. After you get that first completion, the adrenaline starts rolling and you start playing well,” Rudolph said of his time at Northwestern. “It’s the same thing with college. You get there, and you’ve gotta have a good couple of years to get a chance, but all the production I had, all the experience, all the starts, I knew as soon as I got to college, the NFL is a dream of mine, and once I get this starting job it’s all up to me to maximize my potential and continue to refine my craft and what I do, and I knew I’d have a chance.”

Rudolph comes from a football family as his father, Brett, played at North Carolina, and his brother, Logan, currently plays at Clemson.

Mason credits his dad for helping him to have so much success on the football field and allowing him to reach this point.

“I knew for sure at a young age what it would take to get to at least college. My dad was a big believer in going the extra mile, doing the extra work, making sure that I was training around the clock, whether that was the weight room, whether that was throwing… It was to go above and beyond what you’re called to do and enjoy doing it, enjoy the process,” Mason said. “I think all that advice collectively motivated me to not only make him proud, but to make it to the next level, and then to do something that he had never done and to make it to the NFL.”