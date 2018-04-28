South Carolina players and coaches, including Will Muschamp, greet former Gamecock David Williams after the game Saturday. McClatchy dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina players and coaches, including Will Muschamp, greet former Gamecock David Williams after the game Saturday. McClatchy dmclemore@thestate.com

Football

Former South Carolina tailback gets picked in NFL Draft

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

April 28, 2018 05:58 PM

As South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore waited, one of his former teammates got taken in the NFL draft.

Former Gamecocks running back David Williams went with the 8th pick in the seventh round (226th overall) to the Denver Broncos. Williams played last season at Arkansas as a graduate transfer

The 6-foot, 226-pound Philadelphia, Penn. product ran for between 239 and 299 yards in each of his three seasons in Columbia. A four-star recruit out of high school, he never truly found a spot in the backfield rotation. In his lone year under Will Muschamp, his carries often fluctuated wildly.

He almost went to UConn, landed with Arkansas and ran for 656 yards and eight touchdowns on a 4-8 team

