Former South Carolina tailback gets picked in NFL Draft

As South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore waited, one of his former teammates got taken in the NFL draft.
Former Gamecocks running back David Williams went with the 8th pick in the seventh round (226th overall) to the Denver Broncos. Williams played last season at Arkansas as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot, 226-pound Philadelphia, Penn. product ran for between 239 and 299 yards in each of his three seasons in Columbia. A four-star recruit out of high school, he never truly found a spot in the backfield rotation. In his lone year under Will Muschamp, his carries often fluctuated wildly.
He almost went to UConn, landed with Arkansas and ran for 656 yards and eight touchdowns on a 4-8 team.
Comments