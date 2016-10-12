Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews has hat trick in NHL debut

0:33 What kind of steps has the Gamecocks football defense taken after the past two years Pause

1:20 Nichols and areas along the Pee Dee River are flooded

4:51 To combat domestic violence, SC must do better on guns, chief says

2:49 Dawn Staley's Gamecocks boast 'layers and layers of talent'

1:32 Hurricane Matthew damage in Florence

0:25 What's Dawn Staley's favorite ride at the state fair?

4:08 Gamecocks soccer coach Shelley Smith looks at Florida showdown with title implications

0:42 USC's Savannah McCaskill: Learning team reached No. 2 was 'unreal'

2:24 SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton discusses moving back football playoffs

0:51 Gov. Haley thanks deaf interpreter