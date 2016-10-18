Hossa's 500th goal helps Blackhawks beat Flyers 7-4

Marian Hossa scored his 500th career goal, Artem Anisimov snapped a third-period tie with his first score of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4 on Tuesday night.
Hossa's power-play goal chased Michal Neuvirth and gave Chicago a 4-0 lead, but Philadelphia responded with four goals in a 5 1/2-minute span overlapping the second and third periods. Wayne Simmonds, who hit the left post on two different shots, tied it at 4 on the power play at 3:49 of the third.
The Flyers had all the momentum before Artemi Panarin stepped up for the Blackhawks in his best game so far this season. The Calder Trophy winner found a wide-open Anisimov for the tiebreaking goal at 10:24, and then finished off a 2-on-1 with Patrick Kane, beating Steve Mason for a 6-4 lead with 3:57 to go.
Panarin also scored on the power play during Chicago's three-goal first. The Russian winger was kept off the scoresheet during the Blackhawks' first three games.
Anisimov added an empty-netter with 45 seconds left, helping Chicago to its second straight win after it dropped its first two. Anisimov finished with four points, and Kane had his first goal of the season to go along with three assists.
The 37-year-old Hossa slid a backhander through Neuvirth's legs at 5:04 of the second, becoming the 44th player to reach 500 career goals. The rugged winger, long one of the NHL's best two-way players, then skated behind the net and threw his arms in the air before celebrating with his teammates in front of Chicago's bench.
The crowd of 21,263 at the United Center roared when the milestone goal was announced, and Hossa waved his stick to acknowledge the standing ovation. But it looked as if he left in the third with an injury.
Neuvirth was pulled after Hossa's goal. He finished with 12 saves, and Mason made nine stops.
Matt Read had two goals for Philadelphia, and captain Claude Giroux finished with three assists. Sean Couturier also scored.
Corey Crawford made 23 saves for Chicago.
NOTES: Flyers F Michael Raffl departed in the second with an upper-body injury. ... Blackhawks F Ryan Hartman (lower body) missed his second straight game. Ds Michal Rozsival and Trevor van Riemsdyk were healthy scratches. ... The Flyers scratched Cs Brayden Schenn and Nick Cousins, and were without suspended D Radko Gudas.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Host the Anaheim Ducks in their home opener Thursday night.
Blackhawks: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.
