Laine gets 3rd goal in OT to lift Jets over Maple Leafs

Rookie Patrik Laine completed a hat trick 2:40 into overtime, helping the Winnipeg Jets overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday night.
The confident Finn got the better of his first head-to-head matchup against fellow rookie Auston Matthews, tying the game with 55 seconds left in the third before winning it in overtime. Laine went second overall in the 2016 draft behind Matthews, despite Laine's insistence he should have gone first.
Laine has four goals on the season, tying Matthews and three others for the NHL lead.
Toronto led 4-0 early in the second period on two goals from Nazem Kadri and one each from Connor Carrick and William Nylander.
Tyler Myers and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets.
Michael Hutchinson made 36 saves for Winnipeg, and Frederik Andersen had 29 saves for Toronto.
