NHL Capsules

Rookie Patrik Laine completed a hat trick 2:40 into overtime, helping Winnipeg overcome a four-goal deficit and beat Toronto 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Laine tied the game with 55 seconds left in the third before winning it in overtime. Laine has four goals on the season, tying fellow rookie Auston Matthews and three others for the NHL lead.
Toronto led 4-0 early in the second period on two goals from Nazem Kadri and one each from Connor Carrick and William Nylander.
Tyler Myers and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets.
Michael Hutchinson made 36 saves for Winnipeg, and Frederik Andersen had 29 saves for Toronto.
RED WINGS 2, RANGERS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Howard made 32 saves to lead Detroit.
Thomas Vanek and Drew Miller scored for Detroit, which improved to 2-2-0.
After beginning the season with two straight losses, the Red Wings have won consecutive games.
The Rangers outshot Detroit 33-18 for the game and Howard was forced into making highlight reel stops to keep the Red Wings in the game.
New York led 1-0 as Mika Zibanejad redirected Ryan McDonagh's slap shot from the right point past Howard 1:09 into the game.
