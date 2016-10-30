Manning scores tiebreaker in 3rd, Flyers beat Hurricanes 4-3

2:19 Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett recaps game winning touchdown at FSU Pause

2:27 Clemson RB Wayne Gallman says Tigers always feel they will win

3:26 Dabo Swinney: Win over FSU was a Clemson record

3:21 Clemson WR Mike Williams has career day in return to action

1:48 Clemson in hostile territory at Florida State

1:29 Clemson kicker Greg Huegel talks about staying calm in pressure situations

3:27 Three South Carolina families, four suicides

1:04 Muschamp on freshmen: 'We expect them to play at a high level'

1:43 Obama calls out Trump on allegations of 'rigged' election - Election Rewind