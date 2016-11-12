Crosby, Rust help Penguins pull away from Maple Leafs

1:40 Jam Room Music Festival Pause

2:12 Kassy Alia draws strenght from support

0:55 Motorcycle ride honors SC's vets who died in Vietnam

5:04 Historic Marine Corps video footage to be preserved at The University of South Carolina

1:30 Anti-Trump protest in Columbia

1:17 Gamecocks encouraged that team didn't give up vs. Florida

0:55 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida

6:56 Will Muschamp reacts after South Carolina loss to Florida

1:21 Tour Clemson basketball's newly renovated Littlejohn Coliseum