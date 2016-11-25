NHL Capsules

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks hung on to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 for their fifth consecutive win in the clubs' Black Friday rivalry game.
Artem Anisimov and Ryan Hartman also scored as the Blackhawks snapped their two-game skid even without captain Jonathan Toews. He missed his first game of the season due to an upper-body injury.
Corey Crawford made 34 saves for the Western Conference leaders. They have won five straight regular-season games in Anaheim since March 2013.
Nick Ritchie and Jakob Silfverberg scored and John Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks. They wrapped up a five-game homestand on a three-game skid.
The Ducks fell to 4-4-2 against the Blackhawks on Black Friday. They haven't won this rivalry game since 2009.
SHARKS 3, ISLANDERS 2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau scored with 22.5 seconds left and San Jose rebounded after allowing the tying goal to New York in the closing minute.
Nick Leddy had tied it for New York with a one-timer off a feed from John Tavares with 57.1 seconds left but the Sharks bounced back quickly.
Brent Burns took a shot from the point that Marleau deflected in the slot past Thomas Greiss for the winner that helped San Jose improve to 7-2 at home this season.
Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns scored 34 seconds apart in the second period and backup Aaron Dell made 26 saves for the Sharks. Dell has earned both of his wins this season against the Islanders
Anders Lee also scored for New York, and Greiss made 25 saves.
WILD 6, PENGUINS 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored twice in the first period to set the tone as Minnesota matched its season high for goals, and Nino Niederreiter had two of the Wild's three goals on the power play on their way to the victory over Pittsburgh.
Zach Parise also scored with the man advantage and Mikael Granlund added a goal to build 5-1 lead by the second intermission. Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's career record against the Wild fell to 2-7, with 30 goals allowed in those nine all-time matchups.
Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust had goals for the Penguins.
CAPITALS 3, SABRES 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored his eighth goal of the season, Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves and Washington beat Buffalo.
Daniel Winnik and Brett Connolly also scored to help Washington close its five-game homestand with its fourth victory. Sam Reinhart's third-period goal helped Buffalo's NHL-worst offense avoid being shut out for the third this time this season.
RANGERS 3, FLYERS 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Puempel scored in his first game with New York, and Henrik Lundqvist made 40 saves to help the Rangers beat Philadelphia.
Derek Stepan and Kevin Hayes also scored for the the Rangers. Shayne Gostibehere and Chris VandeVelde scored in the third period for Philadelphia.
