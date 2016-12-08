Raffl scores late, Flyers beat Oilers for 7th straight win

Philadelphia Flyers' Michael Raffl (12) celebrates with Jakub Voracek (93) after Raffle scored the go-ahead goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 6-5.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Edmonton Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson, right, cannot block a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek as Wayne Simmonds, left, screens during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 6-5.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Mark Streit, top, battles with Edmonton Oilers' Mark Letestu for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 6-5.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds (17) and Edmonton Oilers' Dillon Simpson (79) scuffle during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Edmonton Oilers' Jonas Gustavsson cannot block a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Edmonton Oilers' Matt Hendricks, right, kicks the puck away from Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi, center, and Leon Draisaitl celebrate after Draisaitl's goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning, right, checks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas, right, knocks the the puck loose from Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum
AP Photo
Comments