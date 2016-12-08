Hockey

December 8, 2016 10:15 PM

Raffl scores late, Flyers beat Oilers for 7th straight win

By CHUCK GORMLEY Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Michael Raffl scored with 1:29 remaining to cap Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night for the Flyers' seventh straight win.

Claude Giroux had two goals and one assist, and Mark Streit, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers. Steve Mason stopped 28 shots to win his sixth straight and improve to 11-8-3.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Andrej Sekera, Benoit Pouliot and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers, who have blown leads in four straight games. Jonas Gustavsson finished with 25 saves.

Raffl's sixth of the season came after he brushed off a check by Klefbom and lifted a shot over Gustavasson. The Flyers trailed 5-3 before scoring three times in a 12-minute stretch.

Related content

Hockey

Comments

Videos

Clemson QB Deshaun Watson discusses winning the Davey O'Brien Award

View more video

Sports Videos