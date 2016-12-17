Penguins G Fleury leaves briefly after taking skate to chin

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury briefly left a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night after taking a skate to the chin area.
James van Riemsdyk kicked Fleury inadvertently just under the mask with his left skate while tangling in front with Steve Oleksy early in the first period. Fleury fell to the ice and was treated for a cut around his chin on the bench before leaving for the locker room.
Matt Murray filled in for a few minutes, but Fleury returned just past the midway point of the first period.
