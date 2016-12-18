Hayes scores deciding goal in shootout, Rangers beat Devils

Kevin Hayes scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lead the New York Rangers to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.
Henrik Lundqvist then stopped Damon Severson to secure the Rangers' sixth win in seven games and second against the Devils at home in eight days. Lundqvist finished with 29 saves through overtime.
Mats Zuccarello also scored in the shootout, and Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan had goals in regulation.
PA Parenteau and Miles Wood scored and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots as the Devils lost their sixth straight. Michael Cammalleri had a shootout goal.
Parenteau broke a scoreless tie early in the second with his seventh goal of the season and the Devils on the power play. Parenteau pushed a loose puck underneath Lundqvist and off the post, but the Rangers' goalie inadvertently hit the puck into the net as he tried to cover it up.
Parenteau had been a healthy scratch in New Jersey's two previous games as coach Jon Hynes tried to jump-start the forward's production. Parenteau was a late addition after he was waived by the New York Islanders and claimed by the Devils just days before the start of the season.
Parenteau within two goals of tying Cammalleri for the team lead.
The Rangers upped the pressure in the third and after several chances that were stopped by Schneider. New York finally found the back of the net as Mats Zuccarello quickly swung the puck from behind the net to Kreider, who tapped the puck in to even the score at 8:10.
Brady Skjei also picked up an assist on the tying goal for his 14th of the season.
The Devils quickly responded to recapture the lead with 9:28 left in the third. Adam Henrique forced Dan Girardi to turn over the puck behind the Rangers' net, fought off two Rangers players and sent the puck to Wood, who got a quick shot off in front of the net to give the Devils the 2-1 led.
However the Rangers kept pressing and tied it with 1:13 left in regulation as Stepan redirected the puck past Schneider.
NOTES: Forwards Jacob Josefson, Luke Gazdic and Devante Smith-Pelly were healthy scratches for New Jersey. ... Devils F Andy Greene has skated in 342 consecutive games dating back to March 6, 2012. ... Rangers C Mika Zibanejad missed his 15th game due to a broken fibula that he suffered during a game against Ottawa on Nov. 20. ... New York scratched F Brandon Pirri and D Adam Clendening.
UP NEXT
Devils: Host Nashville on Tuesday night.
Rangers: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
