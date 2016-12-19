Fowler lifts Ducks over Leafs in Carlyle's Toronto return

Cam Fowler scored a power-play goal in the third period, lifting the Ducks over the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night in Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle's return to Toronto.
Carlyle was at Air Canada Centre for the first time since he was dismissed as Leafs coach almost two years ago.
Anaheim had a pair of power-play goals, including Fowler's go-ahead score. Ryan Getzlaf had the other man-up tally, and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson made 33 saves.
Former Ducks goaltender Frederik Andersen made 25 stops for the Leafs. Auston Matthews got his ninth goal in 12 games, and Nazem Kadri scored his 11th of the season.
